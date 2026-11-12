NVIDIA TO FIRE JENSEN AFTER SPY AFFAIR, STOCK COLLAPSES – w/ Anthony Aguilar Robin WestenraNov 12, 2026333ShareThe Kobeissi Letter@KobeissiLetterBREAKING: Nvidia stock, $NVDA, falls sharply on reports that Jensen Huang had another affair with a senior employee at the company. 10:06 PM · Nov 11, 2026 · 599K Views468 Replies · 580 Reposts · 5.61K Likes333Share
Keep in mind there is NO evidence the Chinese CEO was any kind of "spy" at this point. Lots of folks are noting the massively suspicious timing... Jensen also has pushed for open source AI and the deep state goons want the increasingly obsolete closed source AI...
Not much Intelligence to spare at NVIDIA