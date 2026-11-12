Seemorerocks

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
3h

Keep in mind there is NO evidence the Chinese CEO was any kind of "spy" at this point. Lots of folks are noting the massively suspicious timing... Jensen also has pushed for open source AI and the deep state goons want the increasingly obsolete closed source AI...

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James's avatar
James
5h

Not much Intelligence to spare at NVIDIA

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