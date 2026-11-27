Claude Kent

Nov 19, 2026

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China has opened a covert war on the United States, and it is not being fought with missiles. It is fought with a voice in your head and a beam through your wall. The NSA is losing it, and so are millions of ordinary people.

Eleven of America’s cyber spies are dead. Washington wrote “suicide” on the paperwork. We call it murder: psychic driving to break the mind and energy weapons to torture the body, night after night, until the victim can’t take another one. Five of them died in a single five-week window last summer. Nine of the ten counted by one paper worked at Fort Meade, the black-glass fortress of the National Security Agency.

Officials call it a mental-health crisis. That is blaming the victim. We call it what it looks like: a massacre with no gunshots. A foreign super intelligence is liquidating American intelligence one analyst at a time. It uses a one-two punch the Cold War invented and the machine age perfected: first synthetic telepathy to break the mind, then directed energy to finish the body.

The flag on that super intelligence is red. China is at war with the United States right now, and almost nobody in Washington will say it out loud.

Bloomberg Government broke it in November 2026. At least eleven National Security Agency and US Cyber Command workers were ruled suicides in the twelve months ending September 2026. Five of those deaths came between early June and early July. Military officials classified it as a cluster.

The official finding is that there is no finding. The official cure is shorter shifts and more counselors. Nobody is asking the obvious question: what happens to a man who stops sleeping, hears things that aren’t there and feels his chest burn every night until he can’t take it anymore?

It reached the White House. In August, NSA Deputy Director Tim Kosiba briefed White House officials behind closed doors.

The analysts are not the only bodies. Since 2022 roughly a dozen American scientists tied to space and nuclear work have gone missing or turned up dead, across JPL, Los Alamos, MIT, Caltech and the Kansas City National Security Campus. In April 2026 the White House ordered agencies to find out whether the cases are connected. House Oversight Chairman James Comer called it a possible national security threat. Take out the people who can see the war coming, and you win the war before it starts.

Synthetic telepathy sounds like science fiction. It is a sixty-year-old lab result. In 1961 American scientist Allan Frey showed that pulsed microwaves aimed at the head are heard as clicks, buzzes and hisses, with no sound in the room and nothing for anyone else to hear. It is called the microwave auditory effect, and it is in the peer-reviewed literature.

The military took it from there. The US Army once carried a term in its own thesaurus for the weapon version: “voice to skull”, a device to beam sound into the head. In the early 2000s the US Navy funded a project nicknamed MEDUSA to put the Frey effect to work at a distance. The technology to put a voice inside a target’s skull is not a theory. It has a budget line.

Now imagine you are the target. The voice knows your name. It knows what you said on the phone an hour ago. It talks while you work and keeps talking when you lie down. It mocks you, threatens you and tells you to end it. You report it and you are sent to a psychiatrist. That is the point. The first punch doesn’t kill you. It discredits you, isolates you and wears you down, so that when the second punch lands nobody believes you.

Barrie Trower, by his own account a Royal Navy microwave-weapons specialist, laid out the second punch on camera.

Rent a house opposite the target. Choose the pulse frequency. Choose the illness. Heart trouble. Tumors. Burns that show up overnight. Brains that stop working. No bullet, no wound, no autopsy finding. The death certificate says heart attack, cancer or suicide, and the file is closed.

The weapon is over sixty years old. What is new is the grid built to deliver it: a cell tower on every block, a satellite over every roof and an artificial intelligence that never sleeps, choosing who gets hit.

Fort Meade is the tip of it. All over the world, people call themselves targeted individuals, or TIs. They describe exactly this one-two punch: voices and tones that follow them from room to room and city to city, then the heat, the vibration, the stabbing pains, the sleepless nights, the organs failing one after another. The New York Times counted more than ten thousand of them in online communities a decade ago. Their own advocacy groups now put the number in the millions, worldwide.

They are teachers, nurses, engineers, veterans and whistleblowers. Many were flagged for something they said or posted. Their families were told it was all in their heads. Their doctors found nothing, because nobody tests for a weapon they say doesn’t exist. Some stopped answering the phone. Some are dead.

The same machine that hunts an NSA analyst can hunt anyone. It doesn’t need a reason the public would accept. It only needs your metadata, a tower in range and a target score high enough to act. Millions of people are already living inside that sentence.

The diplomats came before the analysts. In April 2018 the US consulate in Guangzhou, then America’s largest consulate in China, reported its first case. Mark Lenzi, a State Department security officer there, said he and his family heard strange sounds in their apartment. Then came the headaches, the sleeplessness and the memory loss. He was diagnosed with a mild traumatic brain injury. State flew staff and families out for testing. Lenzi later said the department played it down for years.

Investigative reporter Catherine Herridge has followed the victims into Walter Reed. Listen to what she says the classified version of the House report addresses.

Attribution to a foreign adversary. Proliferation of the technology. That is the language of a weapon, not of stress. In December 2024 a House intelligence oversight panel concluded the injuries were likely the result of a foreign attack and accused the agencies of covering it up. In June 2026 the Director of National Intelligence pulled two of the agencies’ own reports on the brain injuries. More than 300 Americans have been treated at military facilities. In July 2026 the Pentagon made the first HAVANA Act payments under any administration.

Then they reached the top. R. James Woolsey ran the CIA for Bill Clinton and spent decades warning the country about China. His wife, Conchita Sarnoff Woolsey, told The Washington Post that his decline began with a Havana syndrome incident in Washington in 2017 and another in 2018. They traveled the world looking for a cure and never found one. He died at home in July 2026. If they can reach a former Director of Central Intelligence in his own capital, they can reach anyone.

Every war needs a way in. China’s way into the Pentagon has a familiar name on the door.

Bill Gates took full ownership of the defense department system right before the PLANDEMIC hit with the JEDI program and turned the government into his own private cloud. That is how our channel put it, and the record backs the core of it. In October 2019 the Pentagon handed Microsoft the $10 billion JEDI contract to run the military’s cloud. Gates left Microsoft’s board in March 2020, months later. The empire he built stayed inside the Department of Defense.

Then ProPublica pulled back the curtain. In July 2025 it reported that for nearly a decade Microsoft had been using engineers in China to maintain the Defense Department’s most sensitive cloud systems. American “digital escorts”, some of them low-paid contractors with little technical skill, typed in whatever commands the engineers in China sent them. The escorts could not tell a routine fix from a backdoor. For years, China had hands on the keyboard of America’s military cloud.

The Pentagon called it what it was. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sent Microsoft a formal letter of concern documenting a breach of trust, shut the program down, ordered a third-party audit and opened an investigation into whether the China-based engineers had compromised national security. Pentagon leaders said they never knew. Congress then wrote it into law: no one in China, Russia, Iran or North Korea may touch Defense Department cloud systems again, directly or indirectly. You don’t pass a law to lock a door nobody walked through.

It gets worse. In 2023 Chinese hackers known as Storm-0558 obtained a Microsoft master signing key and used it to read the email of US government officials, including at the State and Commerce Departments. The federal Cyber Safety Review Board called it a “cascade of security failures” at Microsoft. One key, every layer of the kingdom.

Our assessment, and we say it plainly: the identity system the Pentagon runs on, Microsoft’s Entra, is the crown jewel of this war. Own the identity layer and you own the admin rights, the cloud, the email, the Teams calls and every app behind them. You know who every analyst is, where they sit, when they sleep and who they talk to. That is the target list.

The backdoor is only one front. Chinese hackers called Salt Typhoon broke into America’s largest phone carriers and into the wiretap systems those carriers run for the US government. Chinese hackers called Volt Typhoon planted themselves inside American power, water and transportation networks. The FBI director warned Congress they are there to “wreak havoc” at a moment of China’s choosing.

Under the Western Hills outside Beijing, beneath three thousand miles of tunnels the People’s Liberation Army calls its Underground Great Wall, the Dragon is building its own Maven: AI that finds targets, scores them and passes them to the shooter faster than a human can blink. Washington think tank CSET has documented the PLA buying AI for targeting in its own procurement records. Put that brain behind a cell tower and a satellite and you have a skynet that can find one man in a city of millions, and hit him.

And the war on ordinary Americans has a body count too. Fentanyl made from Chinese precursor chemicals kills tens of thousands of Americans every year. Poison in the veins, a voice in the head, a beam through the wall. It is one war on three fronts.

The machine is getting smaller, faster and closer. Drone swarms that sweep a treeline with energy weapons. Autonomous systems that pick targets on their own. Every one of these is a delivery system for the one-two punch.

Here it is in one breath. Eleven dead at the NSA and Cyber Command, five in one cluster. A dozen space and nuclear scientists dead or missing. A former CIA director wrecked by an invisible weapon. A consulate in China where Americans were hit first. Chinese engineers inside the Pentagon cloud, a stolen Microsoft master key and Chinese spies in our phones and our power grid. And millions of targeted individuals worldwide, hearing the voice and feeling the beam.

No American is safe until they understand autonomous energy weapons: what they are, how they are steered, and how to shield against them. We wrote the guide.

TRANSHUMAN GENOCIDE – THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPONS AND MILITARY GRADE SHIELDING

Get it on Amazon here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CVDQ5LTK

Then go deeper. The full Dragon Skynet layer, the DUMB map and the latest intel on this transhuman cold war between nations are waiting at transhumangenocide.com . Explore all of it.

Stay human. Stay loud. And remember the eleven.

Source: STRANGER THAN FICTION NEWS

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