Iran Delivers Stunning Snub To Trump Camp; ‘ENVELOPE WITH US MISSILE DEAL RETURNED UNOPENED...’

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reportedly refused to open an envelope delivered by Omani mediators containing U.S. missile-related proposals.

The envelope was returned unopened, signaling a bold snub to President Trump and highlighting the depth of disagreement between the two nations, reports The Times of Israel.

Core issues — including uranium enrichment, missile programs, and sanctions relief — remain unresolved despite rounds of indirect talks in Geneva.

While both sides claim guiding principles were agreed upon, significant gaps persist, raising questions about whether the fragile negotiations can survive.



By Reuters

21 February 2026

Israel’s government believes Tehran and Washington are at an impasse and is making preparations for possible joint military action with the United States, though no decision has been made yet on whether to carry out such an operation, says a source familiar with the planning.

Two Israeli officials tells Reuters they believe the gaps between Washington and Tehran are unbridgeable and that the chances of a near‑term military escalation are high.

Two rounds of Iran-US talks have stalled on core issues, from uranium enrichment to missiles and sanctions relief.

When Omani mediators delivered an envelope from the US side containing missile‑related proposals, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi refused even to open it and returned it, a source familiar with the talks says.

After talks in Geneva on Tuesday, Araghchi said the sides had agreed on “guiding principles,” but the White House said there was still distance between them.

Iran is expected to submit a written proposal in the coming days, a US official says, and Araghchi said on Friday he expected to have a draft counterproposal ready within days.