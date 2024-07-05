I have had some comments to my article

All I can say after reading this Robin, it's a pity you are, where you are... Nelson has an excellent set up for helping aging folks. Mind you, the population does dictate the need. There are three sites, GP, an Emergency Practice which is right next door to A & E. Then Hospital itself. You would not have this battle. All the Best, my friend. XXXX Sad, isn’t it?

Completely agree. I have gone through immense grief when I see what is happening around and about me constantly. So difficult as no one wants to know (that are vaxxed) even though they see all the deaths and injuries themselves! And comment on it frequently and yet still don’t make the connections or want to hear. It’s like living in an open air insane asylum

My sister has just had pneumonia ( unheard of for her to ever be that ill) and the doc has said he’s worried about her because a severe lung flu is circulating currently, through entire families. He doesn’t know where its come from, my sis said. She’s had all the jabs too….

Contrast that with a comment from a VACCINATED person

Right there with you. I've seen articles that state that 75% of the people who die this year are vaccinated. 4 close friends died this year and yep, three were vaccinated. They were all found in their homes deceased. Two of them died within a week of each other and the last one was my granddaughter's mother, who was one of my best friends, at the age of 42. My granddaughter took two of the shots so she could travel. I am waiting for another shoe to drop. SMH.

Confirmation of everything I wrote, isn’t it?

This was also sent to me:

73.9% of deaths were directly due to or significantly contributed to by COVID-19 vaccination.

Background

The rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines, combined with a high number of adverse event reports, have led to concerns over possible mechanisms of injury including systemic lipid nanoparticle (LNP) and mRNA distribution, Spike protein-associated tissue damage, thrombogenicity, immune system dysfunction, and carcinogenicity. The aim of this systematic review is to investigate possible causal links between COVID-19 vaccine administration and death using autopsies and post-mortem analysis.

Methods

We searched PubMed and ScienceDirect for all published autopsy and necropsy reports relating to COVID-19 vaccination up until May 18th, 2023. All autopsy and necropsy studies that included COVID-19 vaccination as an antecedent exposure were included. Because the state of knowledge has advanced since the time of the original publications, three physicians independently reviewed each case and adjudicated whether or not COVID-19 vaccination was the direct cause or contributed significantly to death.

Results

We initially identified 678 studies and, after screening for our inclusion criteria, included 44 papers that contained 325 autopsy cases and one necropsy case. The mean age of death was 70.4 years. The most implicated organ system among cases was the cardiovascular (49%), followed by hematological (17%), respiratory (11%), and multiple organ systems (7%). Three or more organ systems were affected in 21 cases. The mean time from vaccination to death was 14.3 days. Most deaths occurred within a week from last vaccine administration. A total of 240 deaths (73.9%) were independently adjudicated as directly due to or significantly contributed to by COVID-19 vaccination, of which the primary causes of death include sudden cardiac death (35%), pulmonary embolism (12.5%), myocardial infarction (12%), VITT (7.9%), myocarditis (7.1%), multisystem inflammatory syndrome (4.6%), and cerebral hemorrhage (3.8%).

Conclusions

The consistency seen among cases in this review with known COVID-19 vaccine mechanisms of injury and death, coupled with autopsy confirmation by physician adjudication, suggests there is a high likelihood of a causal link between COVID-19 vaccines and death. Further urgent investigation is required for the purpose of clarifying our findings.

