Dmitry Medvedev, former President of Russia, revealed some interesting - and disgusting - facts in a personal posting on social media this morning.

More than 20 years ago, an American colleague of mine uttered a curious phrase about Iraq: “Punish France, ignore Germany, forgive Russia.”



Why does it spring to my mind now? Here’s why: this verbal triad will be quite appropriate when the West’s hybrid war against Russia is over – and one day, it certainly will be. Then, it will be time for our country to:



a) Forgive the weak countries that succumbed to the Anglo-Saxons’ pressure and played along, even if passively, with the anti-Russian political shitshow (these are mostly Asian and Latin American countries).



b) Ignore the US. This one is simple: we don’t foresee friendship with the US within the next 100 years, and going to war with America is too costly: a direct clash would obviously mean global nuclear war.



c) Punish Europe. Now, this one, I will expand upon, because, looking at the Old World today, the only thing I feel is deep revulsion. It is Europe, now a mad old hag, which became the world’s stronghold of Russophobia. It was lying Europe that caused the Istanbul talks to fail. It was brainless Europe that furiously unleashed its bungled sanctions campaign, inflicting massive economic damage on its citizens. It was bloodthirsty Europe that fed the worst demons of war without any regard for loss of life on either side of the conflict.

This is why Europe must be punished by all means available, be it political, economic, or hybrid. And this is why we must help all destructive processes happening in Europe. Hail raging mobs on its quaint streets! Hail swarms of migrants wreaking havoc and wrathfully tearing down European rainbow values. May the loathsome mugs of European bureaucrats be swept away by floods of civil turmoil!



Why so harsh? But how else could it be, given the facts? A Norwegian-flagged vessel, Oslo Carrier 3, refused to take aboard distressed Russian sailors from Ursa Major as it was sinking in the Mediterranean. What more is there to explain? That cannot be forgiven!



We shall act, for it is written: “The righteous shall rejoice when he seeth the vengeance: he shall wash his feet in the blood of the wicked.” (Ps. 58:10)

The Kremlin has commented on claims that a Norwegian-flagged ship refused to rescue Russian sailors from a sinking vessel earlier this week. If this were confirmed, it would be an extraordinary case of negligence, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The Ursa Major, a 142-meter freighter operated by a subsidiary of the Russian Defense Ministry, sank on Monday as it was sailing between Spain and Algeria en route from St. Petersburg to Vladivostok. Most of its crew escaped in a rescue boat and received assistance from a Spanish ship, but two members went missing, according to the vessel’s owner, Oboronlogistics. The incident occurred after an apparent “terrorist attack,” as witnesses reported hearing three explosions hitting the stern, it said.

On Thursday evening, the company claimed that the ship Oslo Carrier 3 was in the vicinity but refused to pick up the sailors, citing an unspecified “ban.”

“If there actually was a denial of maritime rescue, it violated all laws of the sea,” Peskov said during a media briefing on Friday. “That would be an extraordinary case that would warrant universal condemnation.”

After Peskov made his remarks, Bulkship Management AS, the Norwegian operator of the ship, said it had followed instructions received from Spanish officials managing the rescue operation. It was told not to take the Russians on board as another vessel was on its way to help them.

“The lifeboat was secured alongside our vessel until the rescue boat arrived,” the statement said. “The weather was good, none of the crew in the lifeboat were injured, and there was no imminent danger to them.”

International treaties and national laws of seafaring states demand that shipmasters render assistance to persons in distress at sea, provided that doing so would not endanger people and ships in their charge.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev described the alleged abandonment of the Ursa Major sailors as “unforgivable.” The incident showcases Russophobic attitudes dominating in the West, particularly in Europe, he claimed in a social media post.