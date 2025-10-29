Over the days after its release I was reading Virginia Giuffre's memoir, “Nobody's Girl”

It was a harrowing read. I can hardly describe the devastating effect on me.

I then put everything aside to do a day's retreat.

The next day, with a quiet and open mind J penned my article which more-or-less wrote itself.

I was shocked, more than I can convey by all the comments (bar one beautiful reflective comment by Honeybee) which demonstrated an attitude that I find difficult to understand and one J roundly condemn.

Even after I posted a second piece literally pushing the evidence, in Virginia’s own words, in people’s faces I still got another comment (since removed) saying she was ‘murdered’.

I could say these are these are from ill-educated people just literate enough to write a one or two sentence comment. But I think this speaks to a form of sociopathy that is devoid of any empathy for the victim.

These peopld are treading on, spitting, on the memory of Virginia Giuffre who is speaking to us through her memoir.

Who knows what lengths they would go to defend the ideas that are nothing more than voices in their head.

I do not mind contrary views so long as there is some counter-evidence.

But there is none.

None whatsoever.

Virginia and her family have spoken.

I feel some despair for fellow humans, and have written about what has changed in the past five years and how many people are simply lost to us.

Just before this I had an incident with a Ted who has always been bit of an ally, especially on Peak Oil and geopolitical matters.

I sent him by mistake a version of a piece that was put out in AI format of a analysis by an American professor of the New Zealand economy. He then used that an excuse to say it was all AI and therefore not to be trusted. When I tried to break through the obsessive thinking by pointing out that he had not addressed the content of what was being said there was no response. I am still waiting.

And then I spoke to a friend who described how many people she is working with have either died or are very ill with heart disease and the like.

I have to skirt around or not even mention “uncomfortable” issues with friends. I have been cast off by still others.

I have a growing sense of humanity as non-playing characters in a video game.

I think this is a very apt metaphor.

As I write this I am mindful of Arjuna in the Bhagavad Gita expressing his despair to Krishna of having to go to war with his relatives.

The reply is what is to come is impersonal and pre-ordained.

Krishna tells Arjuna that the eternal Self can neither kill nor be killed, and that his duty is to act in harmony with truth—to perform right action without attachment to outcomes, surrendering the sense of doership to the Divine.

Or more simply:

“Do what must be done, but let go of the idea that you are the doer or that you control the results.”

As I have said previously, I think that is the only way to see what is happening around us.

With detachment