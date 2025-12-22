Noam Chomsky should be in disgrace for the rest of his days
Amidst this…
We have this….
Go back 20 years and Noam Chomsky was a bit of a hero. I still remember his seminal work, ‘Manufacturing Consent’.
That attitude is dissipating quickly
Noam Chomsky, the world’s most famous critic of power structures, photographed at 30,000 feet with Jeffrey Epstein.
From the Guardian
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/nov/22/noam-chomsky-jeffrey-epstein-ties-emails
Chomsky ran things HIS WAY.
He destroyed the researcher who discovered this important language, because it would have meant he was wrong.
NO INTEGRITY.
Pirahã: The Amazonian Tribe That Challenges Everything We Know About Language