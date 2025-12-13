Formation of Noahide Courts for the Nations

A Warning We Can No Longer Ignore as Rabbis Publicly Speak of Noahide Courts and Global Authority

Dec 13, 2025

Click the link below and watch the Noahide oath ceremony of two former Christians. At about 15 minutes into the video, listen attentively to what the rabbi explains. My essay today is specifically about what is said from the 15 minute mark onward, and I urge you to spread this article everywhere. Noahide courts are being created as we speak.

Noahide Oath and Rabbi ADMITS Noahide Courts Are Coming Near You

I recently watched a video ( link above) that should deeply trouble every Christian who values freedom of conscience, understands the seriousness of covenant, and recognizes how authority is established. In this video, two women, most likely former Christians, make a formal Noahide declaration or oath before three rabbis connected to a Noahide academy in Jerusalem. This was not a symbolic gesture, a casual affirmation, or a personal moment of spirituality.

It was presented explicitly as a legal and spiritual commitment made in front of a judicial body.

After the declaration is completed, one of the rabbis begins to speak ( at about 15 minute mark in the video above ), and immediately frames the event in judicial language. He refers to the weekly Torah portion concerning judges and courts and states plainly that what is being formed is a Beit Din, a Jewish judicial court.

He emphasizes that this court is legally binding and that it is being established through the power of Hashem. He then thanks the women for their oath, praising them because their commitment enables Jews to bring what he calls justice to the nations. This is not implied language. It is stated clearly and repeatedly.

To justify this, the rabbi quotes Isaiah chapter forty two verse one, a passage Christians have always understood as messianic and fulfilled in Jesus Christ. He reads, Behold my servant, whom I uphold, my chosen in whom my soul delights. I have put my Spirit upon him, he shall bring forth justice to the nations. He then reinterprets the verse entirely through a rabbinic Noahide framework.

According to his explanation, bringing justice to the nations means executing judgment against nations that oppose Hashem or establishing judicial authority over the nations through Noahide courts. He explicitly states that what is taking place in this oath ceremony is the fulfillment of this prophecy!

This moment alone should stop every Christian reader. A passage referring to Christ is openly redefined as justification for Jewish judicial authority over the nations. Justice is no longer the Gospel going forth through Christ. Justice becomes courts, judgments, and authority imposed by Judaic rabbis! The rabbi celebrates the timing of this commitment, calling it appropriate for the end of days, and thanks the women for strengthening what he describes as the light of Hashem in a world that desperately needs it.

A second rabbi then speaks and reinforces the gravity of the moment. He explains that the Noahide declaration is not a one time act but an eternal commitment. He says it elevates the soul and has lasting spiritual consequences. He declares that those who accept the seven Noahide laws will serve as examples for others to follow.

This is followed by very practical instructions. The women are required to sign their declaration and send it by email. The oaths are then countersigned by three rabbis and officially recorded. They are added to international Noahide communities, including networks in the United Kingdom and Germany. ( it is happening world wide)

This is highly organized and documented.

It must be stated clearly that this ceremony did not involve only these two women. The Noahide academy in Israel has been performing such oath ceremonies for several years. This is part of an ongoing program. Their work openly includes training Noahide teachers and preparing Noahide judges for the nations.

Under Noahide law, women can never serve as judges. The system is strictly patriarchal. Only men are permitted to hold judicial authority. Women may be allowed to teach aspects of the Noahide code, often to children or within informal settings, but they are excluded entirely from the courts. Many women entering this system have no idea how limited their standing will be or how little authority they will hold once the system they are helping to build is fully established.

These oaths are ongoing and global. Rabbis are recruiting people from many countries and placing them into structured networks. Every declaration is signed, countersigned, and placed on record. This is not symbolic spirituality. It is legal alignment. Names, commitments, and identities are documented. The movement is highly organized, extremely well funded, and growing at a rapid pace.

Another element that must be stated plainly is the promise attached to these oaths. Those who declare themselves Noahides are told that they are securing a place in what is called “the world to come.” This language appears repeatedly in their teachings. The commitment is framed as participation in an end of days transition. In their theology, the end of days does not mean spiritual renewal under Christ. It means the end of the current system and the emergence of a new global order governed by Noahide law.

The courts being formed now are presented as the foundation of that future system. This is why there is such emphasis on judges, authority, and justice for the nations.

What makes this development even more alarming is the silence of church leadership. Very few pastors or Christian teachers speak about this openly. Instead, many church leaders are busy traveling to Israel and proudly referring to themselves as ambassadors for Israel.

Notice the language being used. Ambassadors for Israel, not ambassadors for Christ. The Great Commission has quietly been replaced with political and religious alignment, and almost no one dares to question where this leads.

Anyone who insists that we are not yet in a major falling away or apostasy must ask themselves what more they need to see. Christians are publicly renouncing Christ, taking legal oaths under rabbinic authority, and being praised for helping establish a global system that explicitly denies the Son of God. All of this is happening in plain sight while the church remains distracted, silent, or complicit.

This is one of the most serious spiritual developments of our time.

While the world is distracted, a parallel system is being prepared quietly, legally, and methodically. Once authority structures are built, they do not remain theoretical. Law always moves toward enforcement.

Please take this as a serious warning. These oaths are not harmless spiritual expressions. They are binding commitments that place individuals under a system most of them do not fully understand. Few are paying real attention.

But the consequences will not be small.

Note:

Tonight 8 PM central time , Steve and I will be hosting a live program where we will carefully dissect this video and the Noahide oaths step by step. We will examine exactly what is being said, what is being promised, and what these declarations truly mean. I sincerely hope you will attend, because this conversation is urgent and necessary