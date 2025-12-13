Seemorerocks

duck
1h

Many of You have been aware for some time that:

"admission into the luciferian new world order" would require a pledge..... now do You see?

From Albert Pike (the theoretical architect of the three world wars):

"There is nothing in freemasonry that is not wholy judaic"

The "jew" is of their father, he is the father of lies, they are the synagogue of satan

And now the mask has been removed

It is for All to make a stance, the price of Your failure will be the cutting of Your umbilical cord, between Your Soul and this Realm (damaged tho it may be)

Make NO mistake they seek dominion over this incredible, beautiful and utterly unique Jewel of a World and to achieve dominion they require You to be either banished or enslaved...

They state this time and time and time again throughout their dark doctrine, yet still You do not hear, maybe now You will..

Do not be afraid of them, their time is coming, but You must stand tall, it is why You are here Now

Steve New's avatar
Steve New
2h

Take this SERIOUSLY...you goy really think the Jewish oligarchs and Zionist racists WON'T terrorize you ? These laws are an in your face manifest example of the superior view they have of themselves over you.

The writer is also very correct when he says this is an immense example of how apostate your local "Christian" church really is... reformed to apostate levels..Notice the NWO bibles like ESV and NIV in use? Sat in a Bible study this week where the inerrancy of God's word was questioned... The seminary student gets his NWO bible(s) and it's Alexandrian agnostic tainted text basis and soon is faithless. Ever seen a pastor condemn divorce or demand repentance from his congregation...? SUCH EASY targets for these satanic Noahide "laws"...

