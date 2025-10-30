What if the next wave of illness doesn’t come with warning signs — no fever, no cough, no shortness of breath — just sudden collapse?
In this video, we explore the disturbing clinical shift predicted by Geert Vanden Bossche: a viral evolution driven by immune tolerance and T cell evasion.
As the population becomes increasingly conditioned to ignore the virus — through repeated spike exposure, IgG4 class switching, and immune exhaustion — the virus adapts by going quiet.
This is not about shock value — it’s about clinical reality: infections without symptoms, immune systems that no longer react, and deaths that occur without a clear cause.
From silent sepsis to immune collapse, we break down the pathophysiology that could redefine how people die in the coming phase of the pandemic.
Watch closely. What’s coming may not look like COVID at all — and that’s exactly the danger.
I think it has already begun....have you seen the substack DIED SUDDENLY ...
J. Wilderness put up dozens of videos of people just collapsing on camera for no apparent reason...including the very first widely viewed one: Nurse TIFFANY DOVER from Tennessee ....whose family swears she is alive and well but now somehow has a different eye color and doesn't resemble the original TIFFANY DOVER in any way...
What can I say?
The "gene therapy" for the disease known as "covid" has been analyzed by several different teams of scientists. They have stated there are as many as 2O distinct batches with varying ingredients. See doctors4covidethics.org and Dr. Mike Yeadon.
Dr. Yeadon stated that the point of these differing batches is not "quality control" issues...but that they are seeking to discern which formula is the best kill weapon.
I have followed Geert for quite some time and what he has to say is very real. The only issue that I have is that many scientist have said there is no virus. Or rather it has never been isolated and if it has please let me know. I believe they used the name of corona virus because it is something people understand. Oh, a killer virus lets take a shot so we don't die! It has taken years to get the people used to this concept. It seems there is a vaccine for everything. It is a bioweapon not a virus and some even believe no virus's exist. I'm not quite there yet in that regard, but the majority of what is in these vials are not the corona virus as I understand it. Compare the corona virus to SV40. SV40 causes cancer. The corona virus does not. It took them 20 years to put this together and every time they put animals out into the wild they died when they came across the corona virus. I am seeing family members who are never sick get really sick from heaven knows what? Also, seeing healthy people get sick and then die or they end up in the hospital and die. Prepare yourself.