Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Nathan's avatar
Kathleen Nathan
3h

I think it has already begun....have you seen the substack DIED SUDDENLY ...

J. Wilderness put up dozens of videos of people just collapsing on camera for no apparent reason...including the very first widely viewed one: Nurse TIFFANY DOVER from Tennessee ....whose family swears she is alive and well but now somehow has a different eye color and doesn't resemble the original TIFFANY DOVER in any way...

What can I say?

The "gene therapy" for the disease known as "covid" has been analyzed by several different teams of scientists. They have stated there are as many as 2O distinct batches with varying ingredients. See doctors4covidethics.org and Dr. Mike Yeadon.

Dr. Yeadon stated that the point of these differing batches is not "quality control" issues...but that they are seeking to discern which formula is the best kill weapon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Jane Wilson's avatar
Jane Wilson
3h

I have followed Geert for quite some time and what he has to say is very real. The only issue that I have is that many scientist have said there is no virus. Or rather it has never been isolated and if it has please let me know. I believe they used the name of corona virus because it is something people understand. Oh, a killer virus lets take a shot so we don't die! It has taken years to get the people used to this concept. It seems there is a vaccine for everything. It is a bioweapon not a virus and some even believe no virus's exist. I'm not quite there yet in that regard, but the majority of what is in these vials are not the corona virus as I understand it. Compare the corona virus to SV40. SV40 causes cancer. The corona virus does not. It took them 20 years to put this together and every time they put animals out into the wild they died when they came across the corona virus. I am seeing family members who are never sick get really sick from heaven knows what? Also, seeing healthy people get sick and then die or they end up in the hospital and die. Prepare yourself.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture