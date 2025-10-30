Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve New's avatar
Steve New
4h

There are good reasons to NEVER use Google services or Amazon services ever. You notice many folks use Android phones but try to find a Huawei phone that's mainstream.

We as a nation are at a crossroads where the goy must refuse or submit and die...choose wisely... NOT making a choice IS making a choice (and a very fatal one).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture