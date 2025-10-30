‘No restrictions’ and a secret ‘wink’: Inside Israel’s deal with Google, AmazonTo secure the lucrative Project Nimbus contract, the tech giants agreed to disregard their own terms of service and sidestep legal orders by tipping Israel off if a foreign court demands its data, a jRobin WestenraOct 30, 2025312Sharehttps://x.com/clashreport/status/1983851276640157917https://www.972mag.com/project-nimbus-contract-google-amazon-israel/312Share
There are good reasons to NEVER use Google services or Amazon services ever. You notice many folks use Android phones but try to find a Huawei phone that's mainstream.
We as a nation are at a crossroads where the goy must refuse or submit and die...choose wisely... NOT making a choice IS making a choice (and a very fatal one).