Donald Trump is mulling whether or not to join Israel's aggression against Iran as Tel Aviv faces problems sustaining its defenses against growing counterstrikes, and apparently lacks a realistic game plan for an end to hostilities after failing to achieve its goals. Analysts told Sputnik how the US could be 'nudged' into the conflict.

“The US is already assisting Israel with supplies, intel, refueling support, etc. One of the many US posts in the region could be attacked for a casus belli,” former Pentagon analyst Karen Kwiatkowski explained.

“If Trump doesn't comply with Israel's demand” and join its aggression voluntarily, “a false flag may be needed” to drag the US in, Kwiatkowski, retired US Air Force Lt. Col.-turned Iraq War whistleblower, fears.

Netanyahu has a diverse array of options at his disposal, according to the observer, including:

a false flag against US assets abroad blamed on Iran or one of its Axis of Resistance allies, like the Houthis

a US domestic attack or assassination blamed on Iran

Iranian air defenses ‘accidentally’ hitting a civilian jetliner carrying Americans

use of a dirty bomb or nuclear contamination somewhere in the region blamed on Iran.

even blackmailing by threatening to use nukes against Iran if the US doesn’t join the fight

Kwiatkowski estimates that Israel probably has “enough blackmail power” against President Trump and Congress to avoid the necessity of a false flag operation, but a “USS Liberty-style” attack, targeting the soon-to-be-retired USS Nimitz supercarrier that's heading to the Middle East, for example, nevertheless cannot be ruled out entirely, she says.

Trump Says He May or May Not Strike Iranian Nuclear Facilities

Beirut-based geopolitics analyst Yeghia Tashjian agrees, emphasizing that Israel “has limited capabilities when it comes to destroying Iran’s nuclear infrastructure” (the stated goal of Operation Rising Lion), “especially the underground nuclear facilities.”

The same holds true for Israel’s lack of ability to independently deploy boots on the ground in Iran, which means no chance of “overwhelming victory” even if events go their way in the ongoing back and forth strikes.

Possible scenarios for a false flag imagined by Tashjian include “attacking US bases in Iraq…or a terror attack against US embassies in the region.”

2 August 2024

