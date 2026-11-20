In this video, Firstpost explains how a wave of panic buying is sweeping across America as Costco shoppers rush to buy emergency generators amid growing fears of technology outages. With Microsoft service disruptions affecting critical systems, Americans are questioning how prepared they are for a major power failure or digital breakdown. Costco has reported a surge in emergency preparedness products, with high-priced generators selling out. But what is driving this sudden panic-buying frenzy? Are Americans worried about a cyberattack, widespread blackouts or the growing risks of technology dependence? Gursshheen Gahllen brings you the details on Firstpost America.



00:00 – Costco panic buying and generator rush

00:57 – Simultaneous outages trigger cyberattack fears

01:50 – Official explanations vs. public skepticism

02:40 – Real-world fallout: German hotel pool incident

03:15 – How the Microsoft system failure escalated

04:05 – The danger of modern technology dependency



