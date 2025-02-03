I had to fact check the following. Indeed, it is the case.

Oil Pipeline Transportation from Western Canada to the East

Yes, there was a proposed oil pipeline known as the Energy East pipeline that aimed to transport diluted bitumen from Western Canada to Eastern Canada. The project was designed to deliver oil from receipt points in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota to refineries and port terminals in New Brunswick and possibly Quebec.

Project Overview

The Energy East pipeline project was announced publicly on August 1, 2013. It intended to convert approximately 3,000 kilometers (1,900 miles) of existing natural gas pipeline into an oil transportation system. This conversion would have allowed for the movement of diluted bitumen across several provinces including Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec before reaching its final destination in New Brunswick.

The total length of the proposed pipeline would have been about 4,600 kilometers (2,900 miles), with around 70 percent of it being converted from natural gas service. The project was estimated to cost around CA$12 billion and would have had a capacity of transporting approximately 1.1 million barrels (~200,000 tonnes) of crude oil per day.

Cancellation of the Project

Despite its initial proposal and planning stages, the Energy East pipeline faced significant opposition from various groups concerned about environmental impacts and safety issues. On October 5, 2017, TransCanada (the company behind the project) officially canceled the Energy East pipeline project due to these challenges and changing market conditions.

Current Status

As of now, there is no operational oil pipeline that transports crude oil directly from Western Canada to Eastern Canada following the cancellation of the Energy East project. Most crude oil produced in Canada is still primarily transported via existing pipelines that run southward into the United States or through other means such as rail.

In summary, while there was a proposed solution for transporting oil from western Canada to eastern markets through the Energy East pipeline initiative, it ultimately did not come to fruition.