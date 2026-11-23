Judge Napolitano on Iran & Ukraine: The CIA, Big Banks, and Deep State RUN US Foreign Policy

Judge Napolitano: Putin can lawfully strike arms factories in Britain🇬🇧, France🇫🇷 and Germany🇩🇪

‘[The Russian defence of Donbass] is absolutely lawful under international law because of the threats to introduce NATO into Ukraine. Under international law, every country is entitled to the sovereignty of its borders, and the great powers, Russia, the United States and China, are entitled to a zone of influence around those borders. Could you imagine what the United States would do if President Xi built a military installation in Tijuana, Mexico, and aimed missiles at Dallas and Chicago? We would probably do the same thing that President Putin is doing.

There’s no general mobilisation of the Russian people. President Putin has been very careful, in my view, to comply with international law, but there’s no question in my mind this war started in 2014, when the CIA and the American State Department and MI6 and all their collaborators threw out the popularly elected president of Ukraine, Viktor Yanukovych, and replaced him with a succession of people who were adverse to Russia, who had invited in NATO and who made it known to the world that soon NATO troops, NATO forces and NATO gear would be in Ukraine, aimed at Moscow.

The attacks on Russia, animated by the Ukrainians and in conjunction with the Americans and the British, animated his lawful activity to attack anybody who was attacking him, anybody who was manufacturing arms and armaments that were used against him. Can he reach into manufacturing plants in Great Britain, France and Germany lawfully? Answer: yes.’

-Judge Andrew Napolitano, Host of Judging Freedom, on the latest episode of Going Underground.

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Putin Issues Nuclear Attack Order? Russia’s Explosive Reveal Puts NATO, Europe On Alert

Russia’s former President Dmitry Medvedev has claimed that Ukraine and NATO countries have already created situations in which Moscow has considered the possibility of launching a nuclear strike.

In an article published in the Moscow Journal of International Law, Medvedev said Russian President Vladimir Putin carefully assesses all relevant factors before considering any nuclear response, including the proportionality between the damage inflicted on Russia and the retaliation.

His remarks come amid continuing tensions between Moscow and the West over the war in Ukraine and Western military support for Kiev.

