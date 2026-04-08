Here is Nima Alkhorshid’s commentary from yesterday with transcription .

TRANSCRIPTION

Hi everybody. Moments ago, or hours ago, we’ve learned that Donald Trump has decided to announce a ceasefire between Iran and the United States. And we’ve learned the same thing from Iranian sources, from the Iranian state media, and Iranian officials like the foreign minister of Iran, Abbas Araghchi.

What he said—what they’ve learned so far—is that both sides have decided to accept a two-week ceasefire, and the negotiations are going to start on Friday in Islamabad, in Pakistan.

So I think the main question would be: what has happened? Because today we were talking about it, and there was no sign of negotiations.

I talked with Professor Marandi. I talked with Iranian—you know, my Iranian friends in Iran. There was no sign of negotiations behind the scenes. And today we’ve learned that Iran cancelled all sorts of messages to the United States.

So the main question would be: what has happened? How did it happen? I think it goes beyond what has happened today. Because you remember when Donald Trump started putting these sort of ultimatums, talking about 48 hours—he started with 48 hours, then 5 days, then 10 days, and we got back again to 48 hours. Then he said Tuesday at 8:00 p.m.

So you may wonder what is going on. What has happened? Why did the United States decide to behave like this?

I think the main answer, or the main point, would be what is going on on the battlefield. On the battlefield, what is happening mostly?

Israel is running out of interceptors. The United States is not able to help Israel defend itself. All those radars during this war were destroyed. The latest radars were in Israel. Right now in Israel, they literally have no major radars to defend themselves. This is one of the major issues right now for Israel.

And we have to understand this war—the concept of this war—comes from the Israeli government, comes from the Netanyahu administration. They wanted this war for such a long time.

So the United States has decided—as you remember Marco Rubio said—that they wanted to attack Iran so the Iranian response would be the attack on American bases in the region. So that’s why the United States decided to attack Iran.

And as Marco Rubio put it, a “preemptive attack”—it wasn’t preemptive. It was aggression on the part of the United States and Israel. But after all, during the war, Iran has managed to measure all these escalations on the part of Israelis and the United States.

So they decided—you remember in the initial days of the war—they went up with missiles, drones, they hit everything in the region. Basically, there is nothing to be used in the American bases in the GCC countries.

So the only radars which were working somehow in the last week were those radars in Israel and in Jordan. Iran has managed to destroy all of them.

It seems to me that most of the radars were destroyed in Israel—those critical radars, at least from what we’ve heard so far.

So here—look at this image that came out today. It shows one of these interceptors in Israel—a David’s Sling interceptor missile—from the 2026 stockpile. It shows how critical the situation is with the interceptors.

On the other hand, not only the interceptors and the radars that were destroyed—the United States is running out of cruise missiles, JASSMs. And that’s why the offensive power is reducing as well.

So offensively and defensively, they’re not capable of continuing the conflict, continuing the war.

So what would be the solution for that?

Putting an ultimatum there, threatening Iranians, as Donald Trump tried to put it: “We’re going to destroy the civilization, we’re going to destroy everything in Iran.”

So the other problem was intelligence. They couldn’t manage to find the critical points in Iran—when it comes to missile production, drone production—to hit them.

So what else could they do?

Attacking universities, bridges—even today we learned a synagogue was attacked. Everything—hospitals, mostly civilian facilities were destroyed, even pharmaceutical plants.

So the question is: why did they do that? Because they didn’t have the intelligence coming out of Iran. Looking at the intelligence, the offensive power, the defensive capability—they were all depleted on the part of the United States.

So what could be done to change the game?

I think the last thing the Trump administration tried to do was reach into Natanz, the power plant in Isfahan, because they thought they could find the 460 highly enriched uranium.

And they did some sort of raid in the southern part of Natanz, which totally failed—many casualties in this operation. They didn’t mention any of this.

I don’t know if some of these forces were killed, but it seems there were many casualties, many wounded forces during this operation.

This is the problem—the second problem the United States has faced. It was the last option, because they were running out of interceptors and cruise missiles.

So what can you do?

B-2 bombers—they still had B-2 bombers, going into Iran and hitting targets. But they have to go deep inside Iran to hit targets. This is not possible, because they tried it before. We had F-15Es being intercepted by Iranian air defense systems.

These are mobile air defense systems. They go underground, come out, go back—nobody knows where they are located.

Then the other point, when it comes to the ceasefire—you remember Donald Trump said 15 points. What were those 15 points that the United States suggested to Iranians?

It wasn’t really a suggestion—it was sent through the Pakistani government: a 15-point plan.

Basically, it was total capitulation of Iran.

What was in that? Limitations on the ballistic missile program, no enrichment in the nuclear program, and giving up the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran said no—we’re not going to do that.

So Iran sent a counter-plan two days ago—a 10-point plan.

Since then, there was no communication, no talks, no negotiation.

The Pakistani government was just passing messages back and forth.

So the final point on the part of Iran was this 10-point plan—and no negotiations unless those points are satisfied.

Donald Trump said Tuesday at 8:00 p.m.: “I’m going to attack you. I’m going to destroy you.”

But what was happening in his mind?

He thought Iran would capitulate. That didn’t happen.

They applied psychological pressure, but it didn’t work.

So if it doesn’t work—what do you do?

Iran wasn’t negotiating. They just sent a plan.

Then Donald Trump negotiated—with himself.

Nobody was there to negotiate with him.

Iran said: accept it or don’t.

So Donald Trump today decided to accept negotiation based on Iran’s 10-point plan.

So what is in this plan?

Basically: no attacks between Iran and the United States again.

The Strait of Hormuz under Iranian control—forever.

Tankers paying $2 million per vessel.

Iran’s right to enrich uranium on its own soil.

No limitations on ballistic missiles.

All sanctions lifted.

US forces withdraw from the region.

Compensation paid to Iran.

And war ends on all fronts—including Hezbollah, Gaza, and Israel.

This last point is tricky—it’s hard to control Israel in Lebanon and Gaza.

Some argue the ceasefire gives the US time to rebuild and hit Iran harder later—but that’s unlikely. They can’t rebuild capabilities in two weeks.

It will take time to reproduce interceptors, cruise missiles, JASSMs.

And the situation is not only Iran—it’s also Lebanon. Hezbollah is destroying tanks. Israel is losing ground.

They don’t have heavy weapons—

They’re learning, you know, the son of—you know, the—his name, the Minister of Economy, Smotrich—his son was killed in the southern part of Lebanon. It shows how the situation is critical, and Lebanon knows how to defend itself.

Considering all of that, again, coming back to Yemen and Ansar Allah, they’re not part of the game. They’re not in the game. They’re using two, three missiles, you know, every other day, but that’s all. They’re not part of the game. Bab el-Mandeb is not closed.

So Iran didn’t use all of this, you know, all of the tricks or all of its capabilities to go against the United States. The United States is running out of interceptors, running out of cruise missiles. So I think the negotiations—and some people are arguing that these negotiations are going to get the United States to attack Iran again and again—I think that’s huge. I doubt that, because if that happens, what else do they have to go against Iran?

Even with the negotiations right now, you know, before this was happening, the United States had some sort of leverage to put pressure psychologically, economically, militarily on Iran: “If you don’t reach an agreement with us, we’re going to attack you. We’re going to destroy you.” Sending, you know, these beautiful aircraft carriers, airplanes, 850 fighter jets going to the Middle East, sending them to Jordan—these are huge.

Just imagine what was happening before this war started. They were putting a lot of pressure on the people of Iran, on the government, on the military—psychologically. So right now this is not there. They don’t have any sort of leverage right now. They cannot do anything. They cannot intimidate Iran with war, because Iran is in the war as we talk, with the United States and Israel. They know what the war would be, what the war is—the reality of the war, the tragedy of what has happened so far.

I think Donald Trump has strategically gained nothing. He has achieved nothing, but he’s losing strategically. What he has achieved so far could be the death and the destruction in Iran and in Israel. That’s the total—he has achieved that. He has destroyed many civilian buildings in Iran. He killed many people in Iran. This is the achievement of the Trump administration. This is what he has achieved—nothing more than that.

He has been defeated. He has been defeated strategically. Iran is not going to—Iran is going to control its rate of force forever. No limitation on Iranian ballistic missiles, uranium enrichment on Iranian soil—that’s going to happen. Iran would negotiate with the United States, I think, about nuclear weapons. Iran is not interested in going after nuclear weapons. They don’t need it, because they have defeated the United States strategically in the region, together with Israel, without using nuclear weapons.

This is the reality of what’s going on today. And I think Iran has the upper hand in this negotiation. That’s why the United States—we’ve seen that Donald Trump posted that the negotiations are based on a 10-point Iranian plan. And then we had the foreign minister of Iran posting the same, and Donald Trump retweeting what the Iranian foreign minister tweeted.

So just imagine what Mark Levin yesterday, last night, was talking about. He was talking about nuking Iran, destroying Iran, using nuclear weapons. And look at what he has said just moments ago: “What, are we going to just leave them there? There’s nothing that we can do, and we’re going to wash our hands of that? That, to me, is morally very difficult—very difficult to accept.”

Um, and then what about the pro—

Yeah. Let’s stop here.

When he’s talking about the people of Iran, remember just with this raid—American raid on Iran, Iranian soil—they tried to do something, to grab something in Iran: enriched uranium, 460—highly enriched uranium.

And what has happened—we had General Kaine in that briefing yesterday, together with Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth. When General Kaine came to the podium, he was trying—he mentioned the details of this operation. They called it the “rescue plan” of the pilot, which was a totally false name for this operation. It was a raid.

Then he said when we got there, each and everybody in Iran, with small arms—with a rifle, with anything they had—they shot at us. They fired at us. Now this is the reality of what they’re facing. Donald Trump was told that you’re going to go there and free Iran, you’re going to liberate the Iranian people. That’s not the reality of what they faced this week with the raid on Iranian soil. This is the reality.

I think the other point that Mark Levin was mentioning: are you going to let Iranian people in the hands of this regime? So what is your responsibility? Is he afraid of the Iranian people? Yesterday he was talking about bombing, using nuclear bombs against Iranian people. Right now he’s just mentioning it—he’s afraid of Iran. He wants to do something for Iranian people.

This guy has an agenda, and the agenda is not an American agenda—it is an Israeli agenda. I think it’s obvious for all of us to understand how these people are manipulating. They’re part of the mainstream media, and they’re using the United States as a proxy against Iran in the Middle East.

That’s enough for the United States. I don’t know how long the United States wants to sacrifice everything for Israel and what Israel is seeking—for Greater Israel. What is that? Who’s going to accept that? Is Israel capable of achieving that? No, they’re not capable. It doesn’t matter how many nuclear bombs they have.

And here is what he said—I was reading these statements: Hezbollah has killed more Americans than Iran directly. Hezbollah is Iran. Hezbollah is firing missiles into Israel by the hundreds still, and here we have a ceasefire that they’ve already broken.

And so, yes, the argument will be, well, they don’t have control of this and control of that. Well, if they don’t have control of this and control of that, how do we even enter into an agreement? There’s a lot of complicated issues.

You know, you remember that there was a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel. Israel was attacking over and over Lebanon, destroying everything, killing people. This guy is arguing that Hezbollah is going to break the ceasefire, which was the case for Israel.

Israel was doing this before this war happened. They were attacking, killing civilians, destroying everything in the southern part of Lebanon, in Beirut, in Dahieh, in those parts of Lebanon.

So somehow mentioning that—so if this war ends, if you find some sort of solution, we’re going to let Hezbollah be? Hezbollah is not going to be defeated. Hezbollah is a resistance in Lebanon. As long as you’re occupying the southern part of Lebanon, Hezbollah is going to fight back. They’re going to get their territory back. They’re going to fight on, and they’re not going to—

I think it’s a total win for the axis of resistance. I think the axis of resistance is learning something that was not there before this war started. The Iraqi resistance was not there. Nobody knew about the Iraqi resistance—the Iraqi Hezbollah. But since day one, they were part of this operation. They were fighting the United States.

Look at what has happened to the American embassy in Iraq—one of the biggest embassies. It’s a huge embassy in Iraq that was destroyed. Everything was destroyed in Iraq. Nothing there for the United States.

Look at what has happened in Iraq. All these NATO countries had their forces in Iraq for such a long time. They all withdrew from Iraq. So no NATO forces, no American forces. Iraq is free after all. They have a new life coming for the Iraqi people—fresh air coming to Iraq.

I think this is the difference. That’s why they were fighting since day one with Iranians. The axis of resistance is going to get stronger. It’s going to get bigger.

I think what’s going on in the GCC countries—this is a huge defeat for them. For such a long time they paid everything with American bases in the region. They have lost all of those. The United States has failed. Donald Trump has failed to defend them during this war, because his main concern was Israel. His main concern was regime change in Iran.

He never meant to defend any of these Arab states in the Persian Gulf. So this is the reality. Are these countries going to learn? Nobody knows. But Iran is not going to let American forces get back to the bases. No American forces getting back. No bases in the Persian Gulf.

The United States has been removed from GCC countries. They’re not going to get back. Of course, they can have CIA agents—that happens everywhere. But militarily, they have been removed from the region.

If they go to Israel, if they build a new base in Israel, that’s not going to help Israel. Because this war of attrition that Iran has engaged in is something different. The United States doesn’t know how to fight a war of attrition, as it happened in Ukraine as well.

Russia defeated NATO in Ukraine just by fighting a war of attrition. Nothing more than that. They don’t rush. They don’t need to destroy Ukraine. That’s why they didn’t assassinate Zelensky. They didn’t assassinate his commanders. The western part of Ukraine is mostly intact. The war was fought in the eastern part.

But look at what is happening in Iran. The United States, when they ran out of targets—what did they do? They destroyed everything. Hospitals, schools.

I think the names of all these facilities—they’re going to prepare a list. We’re going to see what the United States did. This is not war. If you want to fight a war, you fight on the battlefield with the military—not civilians.

You’re talking about liberating Iranian people while hitting civilians, destroying pharmaceutical plants. This is ugly.

I think the United States has not gained anything. It was a strategic defeat. Iran is not afraid anymore of a new war. If the war resumes after negotiations, Iran is prepared. They have time to rebuild.

So it’s not going to be a winning point for the United States. They have to reach a deal.

What we’re going to see on Friday—we’ve learned that JD Vance is going to negotiate in Islamabad, Pakistan, together with Israeli agents—Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

In my opinion, the main negotiator would be JD Vance, because Iranians don’t trust the others. These people are not seen as serious negotiators. Every time they negotiated, they reported to Israel first.

This is a huge problem. These are not diplomats.

At least JD Vance has some dignity. Let’s assume he wants to be the next president—this is his golden moment. If he fails, it will be devastating for 2028. But if he succeeds, he could change the game.

He could end endless wars—not just in Iran, but also Ukraine.

This is the end. Let’s see what happens with the negotiations. We have two weeks—maybe extended.

Thank you so much. I tried to give my understanding of what’s happening in Iran. Iran didn’t change. Iran didn’t negotiate. Iran just sent a simple plan.

Donald Trump negotiated with himself—he read the paper and decided: “Ceasefire is coming.” That’s all.

Thank you so much. See you soon. See you tomorrow