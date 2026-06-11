Nima Alkhorshid: URGENT - Iran's retaliation begins - Missiles hit Jordan after US attack on IranRobin WestenraJun 11, 2026111Share111Share
Nima Alkhorshid: URGENT - Iran's retaliation begins - Missiles hit Jordan after US attack on Iran
https://seemorerocks.substack.com/p/nima-alkhorshid-urgent-irans-retaliation
Canadian prepper YouTube
CANCEL ALL PLANS
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ROBIN WESTENRA 2026.06.11 Thu
https://substack.com/@seemorerocks