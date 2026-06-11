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Scott munson
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Nima Alkhorshid: URGENT - Iran's retaliation begins - Missiles hit Jordan after US attack on Iran

https://seemorerocks.substack.com/p/nima-alkhorshid-urgent-irans-retaliation

Canadian prepper YouTube

CANCEL ALL PLANS

16:26 embedded YouTube video watch and listen and or listen in app in background multitasking in browser or mail

ROBIN WESTENRA 2026.06.11 Thu

https://substack.com/@seemorerocks

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