Next-gen influenza shots “anticipated to become available in the next two years,” according to the World Health Organization.

Jon Fleetwood

Mar 28, 2026

World Health Organization (WHO) press release from last month is drawing attention to the powerful foreign body’s push for next-generation influenza vaccines, stating they “could play a vital role in reducing the global burden of influenza” and guide future “investment, policy decisions, and introduction strategies – supporting stronger seasonal influenza programmes and enhanced pandemic preparedness.”

The WHO has elsewhere vowed that “[t]here will be influenza pandemics in the future.”

The February release centers on WHO’s Full Value of Improved Influenza Vaccine Assessment (FVIVA), a comprehensive report that goes beyond evaluating vaccines themselves and instead dictates a long-term international system for their development, production, and deployment.

The plan comes as governments and organizations all over the world are orchestrating a coming infuenza pandemic.

The WHO press release also highlights a pipeline already underway, noting that 46 next-generation influenza vaccines are currently in clinical development.

“As of February 2026, there are 46 next-generation influenza vaccines in clinical development using diverse technology platforms as reported by the Influenza Vaccines R&D Roadmap.”

Influenza currently stands out in terms of the sheer number of distinct candidates tracked in one coordinated landscape.

A recent Journal of Infection and Public Health paper shows that influenza bird flu research has exploded 1,000% worldwide, with WHO, CDC, and EcoHealth among the top institutional drivers.

WHO Document Links Seasonal Flu Programs to ‘Pandemic Preparedness’

While the press release emphasizes health outcomes, the underlying WHO assessment makes clear that influenza vaccination programs are being structured as part of pandemic response infrastructure.

The document states its purpose is to:

“inform efforts to accelerate the development and availability of improved seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccines.”

It further emphasizes that expanded influenza programs are intended to:

“enhance global pandemic influenza preparedness.”

This means routine influenza vaccination systems are being aligned with pandemic response planning, forming a continuous, integrated framework rather than separate efforts.

mRNA & Next-Generation Platforms Central to Strategy

The WHO explicitly identifies controvercial mRNA and related technologies as central to future influenza vaccination efforts:

“technologies – such as mRNA vaccines, recombinant proteins and virus-like particles – to improve vaccine effectiveness.”

It also notes that:

“Nucleic acid-based vaccines, including mRNA-based combination vaccines, are anticipated to become available in the next two years.”

Contentious COVID-era vaccine platforms are being incorporated into routine influenza vaccination strategies moving forward.

Global System Modeled Through 2050

The WHO assessment models influenza vaccination at a worldwide scale over a multi-decade timeline.

It includes projections such as:

“Forecast of influenza vaccine demand, by vaccine profile, 2025–2050”

“Estimated number of seasonal influenza vaccine doses procured globally”

The WHO is outlining a long-term global vaccination system, including demand, supply, and deployment extending through mid-century.

Continuous Surveillance & Vaccine Updating

The report describes a global monitoring system used to track influenza viruses:

“Global influenza surveillance is based on the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS)”

It also notes:

“influenza vaccine antigen composition is revised and updated twice a year”

Influenza vaccination operates as a continuous cycle—tracking purported viral changes globally and updating vaccines accordingly.

Rapid Manufacturing & Global Production Expansion

WHO sets targets for faster vaccine production:

“Manufacturing time: Less than 5 months from vaccine strain selection to finished product”

The report also calls for:

“creation of a distributed manufacturing ecosystem.”

The strategy prioritizes rapid, large-scale production across multiple regions, enabling faster rollout during reported outbreaks.

Economic & Policy Coordination Built Into the System

The WHO report incorporates financial modeling into its framework, stating it aims:

“to create an understanding of the return on investment for both countries and manufacturers.”

It also emphasizes:

“ensuring their commercial viability.”

The system is designed to align governments, manufacturers, and funding mechanisms to sustain vaccine production and distribution long-term.

Bottom Line

The WHO’s February 2026 announcement publicly frames next-generation influenza vaccines as part of future planning, but its underlying assessment outlines a coordinated global system that integrates mRNA platforms, continuous surveillance, rapid manufacturing, and long-term demand modeling through 2050.

At the same time, the agency states that “there will be influenza pandemics in the future,” while a growing pipeline of 46 next-generation vaccines and a documented surge in global influenza research signal that the infrastructure is already being built and scaled.

The result is a multi-decade framework in which influenza programs function as a permanent, globally coordinated pandemic preparedness system, rather than a response reserved for isolated emergency events