TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said Tuesday that over 650 US military personnel were killed or wounded in the first two days of Iran’s “True Promise 4” retaliatory operation, as Iranian forces targeted American bases and warships across the region.

The strikes, which included missile and drone attacks on US naval assets and military headquarters in Bahrain, forced the retreat of the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier from Iranian coastal waters, according to IRGC Spokesperson Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini.

The spokesperson confirmed that Iranian forces inflicted heavy losses on US military installations in the Persian Gulf region.

“In the first two days of the war, 650 American troops were killed or wounded,” General Naeini stated, adding that it was “natural for the Americans to deny or conceal these casualties,” but emphasized that Iranian intelligence and battlefield reports confirmed the toll.

Naeini detailed that Iranian missiles and drones had repeatedly struck the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain. In one case of the attacks, he stated, 160 US personnel were killed or injured when Iranian forces targeted a key American military facility in the country. Additionally, the US Navy’s MST combat support ship sustained heavy damage after being hit by Iranian naval missiles, according to the report.

The IRGC spokesperson also revealed that Iranian naval forces had launched four cruise missiles at the USS Abraham Lincoln, which was positioned approximately 250 to 300 kilometers off the coast of Chabahar in southeastern Iran. Following the strikes, Naeini said, the carrier “fled toward the southeastern Indian Ocean.”

Operation True Promise 4 marks a significant response by Iranian military forces to the ongoing aggression by the Zionist regime and the US against Iranians.

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The main command center of a US air base in Bahrain was attacked and destroyed by Iranian missiles and drones.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Public Relations Department said in a statement on Tuesday morning that the building, located in Bahrain’s Sheikh Issa district, was targeted in the 14th wave of Iran’s True Promise 4 Operation.

It was targeted in a massive strike during which 20 drones and 3 missiles hit and destroyed the building and set its main fuel tankers ablaze, the statement added.

While indirect nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington, mediated by Oman, were underway, the US and Israeli regime launched strikes on Iran starting Saturday morning, February 28.

In response to the US-Israeli aggression, which has led to the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, a number of senior military commanders and hundreds of civilians, Iran has launched Operation True Promise 4, carrying out massive missile and drone attacks on Israeli targets and US bases in the region.

"The US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln was forced to leave its position (in Gulf of Oman close to Persian Gulf – ed) and head toward the Indian Ocean as a result of the Iranian attack, the IRGC press service reported."

This report received widespread attention in Asia because it was written by the well-known Russian online newspaper RIA Novosti, which has become known for its timely and accurate reporting on military intelligence.

A beyond grim new Security Council (SC) report circulating in the Kremlin today first noting President Putin held crisis calls with the leaders of the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Bahrain, says top Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also announced: “President Putin will certainly make and is making every effort to contribute to at least a slight defusing of tension in the Middle East”, and Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev issued the grave warning: “If Trump continues his insane course of criminal regime change, World War III will undoubtedly begin...And any event could be the trigger...Any”.

In trying to understand why President Donald Trump really declared war on Iran, this report notes, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov most factually observed: “We still do not see evidence that Iran was developing nuclear weapons, which was the main, if not the only justification for the war...There are confirmations from the IAEA, as well as from American professional intelligence officers”—a factual observation followed by the beyond shocking news: “The United States launched preemptive strikes against Iran after learning Israel was about to attack”, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed: “We knew that there was going to be an Israeli action...We knew that that would precipitate an attack against American forces, and we knew that if we didn’t pre-emptively go after them before they launched those attacks, we would suffer higher casualties”.

When told by reporters that polling found only 27% of Americans approved attacking Iran, this report continues, President Trump defiantly declared: “I don’t care about polling...I have to do the right thing”, then he proclaimed: “The United States Munitions Stockpiles have, at the medium and upper medium grade, never been higher or better...As was stated to me today, we have a virtually unlimited supply of these weapons...Wars can be fought forever, and very successfully, using just these supplies”.

After President Trump proclaimed that he can fight his wars forever, this report details, Axios documented: “Although Trump campaigned as an anti-war candidate, during his presidency the United States conducted military operations in seven states, including Iran, Nigeria and Venezuela, which had never previously been targets of US military operations, and in 2025, Trump ordered more airstrikes than Joe Biden during his entire term”, and it was revealed: “The United States urged Americans to immediately leave all of the Middle East from Egypt eastward, including Israel”.

