Poland

ATTACK IN POLAND, a man dressed as a soldier with an assault rifle starts shooting indiscriminately through the streets of Krakow, 5 people are dead so far.



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I’ll bet anything you like that the attack carried out today in Krakow (Poland) will be blamed on the neo-Nazi far right. A textbook operation to curb the rise of anti-EU sovereigntism after the failed coup.

Some people's thinking just fucking blows my mind. Seriously, can't you put a few simple facts together?



Let's go over the timeline of events.



November 2–7 – Tusk talks about the threat of sabotage.

At the same time, riot police are sent to guard the Constitutional Tribunal, and AT to the border.

GROM says exercises are taking place near the border.

November 6 – Tusk drops a sinister line in parliament: “You'll see in a few days or a few dozen hours.” XD

November 7 – an attack takes place in Kraków's Main Market Square. The attacker shoots at random people. The perpetrator is eventually detained near the intersection of Dietla and Stradomska. Municipal Guard vehicles bring police officers to the square.

And now for the most interesting part. Kierwiński finally comes out and announces that the police responded immediately and that its officers acted heroically.



On top of that, suggestions emerge about the perpetrator's right-wing sympathies.



And here's my question: how does Kierwiński suddenly know so much? XD



Before the investigation has established all the circumstances, motives and background of the attack, ready-made narratives are already appearing. Where does that certainty come from? Who established this, and on what basis?



For years, you've lived in a bubble, telling everyone around you how safe Poland is, how there are no attacks and how resilient we are to such threats.



Today, one person showed that reality can look completely different.



And don't tell me the police responded, because the perpetrator was eventually detained. The fact that he was detained near Dietla and Stradomska doesn't mean the situation in the square was under control from the outset. A much greater tragedy could have happened.



And now I'm waiting for tomorrow.



Tusk will come out and say that, as part of looking after our safety, the German military will coincidentally help patrol the streets during the November 11, 2026 commemorations.



And while we're at it, we might also hear that it's worth restricting access to X in Poland, because information spreads faster there between ordinary users than official statements do within the security services' headquarters.



People are posting videos themselves, sharing information, comparing official statements with reality and asking uncomfortable questions.



And that apparently doesn't fit the narrative in which citizens are supposed to wait for someone in authority to explain to them what they just saw.



Of course, this is a hypothetical scenario. But in the current climate, more and more people are starting to ask questions about the limits of security, information control and citizens' right to seek information independently. XD



Instead of trying to wish reality away, start asking questions.



Were the security services adequately prepared? Was security sufficient? Did anyone properly assess the threat?



Because citizens' safety isn't propaganda, press conferences and telling people that everything is under control.



SAFETY IS VERIFIED BY REALITY, NOT GOVERNMENT STORIES.

Western media dutifully reports “far-Right extremist”

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