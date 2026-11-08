Seemorerocks

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RT's avatar
RT
9h

Having exit polls might have helped provide a bit of information on how rigged the NZ election might have been.

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
9h

As has been observed above, looks like the NATO planers have dusted

off their Operation Gladio files.Gotta keep those goy in Poland in line now that Ukraine is crumbling. Im sure a few million dead pish folks are a "small price to pay...".

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