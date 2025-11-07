The U.S. government shutdown is causing major air-travel disruptions. Starting Friday, the Transportation Department will cut scheduled flights by 10% at 40 major airports unless Congress reaches a funding deal.

The Federal Aviation Administration will begin cutting the number of flights in the “high traffic” parts of the country as the government shutdown grinds on and local airports have reported staffing shortages, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Wednesday.

“There is going to be a 10 percent reduction in capacity at 40 of our locations,” Duffy said. “This is about where’s the pressure and how do we alleviate the pressure.”

He said the reduction in capacity would start Friday.

The development comes as the federal government shutdown has entered its second month and in the wake of a weekend during which dozens of American airports reported hundreds of delays.

More than 5,000 flights traveling from and to U.S. airports were delayed on Sunday alone, and the Transportation Security Administration said it screened nearly 2.7 million people around the country.

And on Monday evening, there were 2,885 delays on flights traveling within, to and out of U.S. airports and 70 more were canceled, according to FlightAware.com.

An anonymous high-altitude air traffic controller from the Midwest told National Public Radio (NPR), referring to Thanksgiving: “I think you’re going to see probably the worst day of travel in the history of flight.“ (Story Here)



FlightRadar24 says:

One of the busiest airports in New York City, (and the entire United States) LaGuardia airport, is now under an FAA issued “Ground Stop” due to “staffing issues.”

Apparently there are not enough Air Traffic Controllers to safely and properly manage the air traffic over New York City.

Democrats cause more suffering by refusing to cease debate on a Continuing Resolution, which would re-open the federal government.

Hal Turner Remark:

I want the FAA to issue a complete ground stop at Reagan National and BWIA tomorrow, to deliberately prevent US Senators from flying out to get home for the weekend. See how they like it when what they are doing starts affecting THEM personally!

In fact, I also want airlines who are now required to cut flights due to staffing, to cut ALL their flights into and out of Washington DC and BWIA in Baltimore. See how the politicians like it when what they’re doing to everyone else, is done to them!

The White House says Democrats are to blame for the “airport chaos” affecting travelers after U.S. airlines on Friday canceled hundreds of flights as reductions at the Federal Aviation Administration take effect amid the monthslong government shutdown.

“Democrats’ shutdown tantrum — now dragging into its 38th day of misery — is a brazen, demented betrayal of the American people,” the White House said in a statement.

“Now, as FAA safety restrictions loom like a guillotine over holiday flights, Democrats are inflicting their man-made catastrophe on Americans just trying to make life-saving medical trips or get home for Thanksgiving.”

Thanksgiving is later this month and Christmas is only 49 days away; the biggest shopping season of the year is coming, but . . . . . .

The cargo vessel count from China to the US has dropped to 41, the lowest since February 2024.

The number of large cargo ships has declined -30, or -42%, over the last 3 weeks.

This is well below the average of ~60 over the last 18 months.

As a result, total cargo volumes have HALVED to ~300,000 TEUs, where one TEU equals a standard shipping container, the lowest since at least January 2024.

Combined cargo volumes from all major Asian exporters have also fallen to ~700,000 TEUs, the lowest since February 2024.

Of course retailers placed their Christmas orders around the middle of Summer, and shipping of most of that took place in August-September, arriving in October. So a decline in shipping is not abnormal, but these numbers are not merely a “decline” they’re a cliff. Very abnormal.

US-China trade is rapidly slowing.

NOW - Trump says Americans “feel much better” about the economy: “We have AI pouring back in. We’re leading China in AI by a lot. We’re leading everybody in every category. There’s no category that we’re in second place.”

MORE GASLIGHTING: President Trump says “we have almost no inflation” and may drop to 1%.

Supreme Court Crushes Ostrich Farm, Freedom is Dying in Canada | Stand on Guard

Gutsy freedom fighter Katie Pasitney joined me to discuss the the Supreme Court’s decision on Universal Ostrich Farms’ appeal of a CFIA “cull.”



Canada’s tyranny reaches an alarming new low. The Universal Ostrich Farms tragedy exposes a grim political catastrophe unraveling in our nation. Healthy animals, with no evidence of disease, are being slaughtered under the guise of government overreach by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). This isn’t just about one farm in British Columbia—it’s a chilling example of what happens when censorship, authoritarianism, and disregard for life take root.



In this episode, we uncover the heartbreaking story of Katie and her family, who are fighting for their farm and their foundational rights. Why is Canada targeting private property? When did we lose compassion and respect for life? These are questions every Canadian must ask. This fight is for more than ostriches—it’s for liberty, justice, and the future of farming and freedom in this country.



The CFIA’s actions, paired with a dismissive Supreme Court decision, reveal the growing dangers of unchecked government power. Join me as we resist this tyranny, expose the lies, and demand accountability. Liberty, private property, and human rights are at stake—not just for farmers, but for all Canadians.



Independent journalism is essential now more than ever. Support this channel to stay informed, resist censorship, and stand for truth. Subscribe and hit the notification bell to join the fight for freedom. Together, we can keep this critical conversation alive. Thank you for being here. Keep fighting, keep resisting. The battle isn’t over.

Sam Altman: “ When something gets sufficiently huge ... the federal government is kind of the insurer of last resort

In a new podcast Sam Altman says: “ When something gets sufficiently huge ... the federal government is kind of the insurer of last resort, as we’ve seen in various financial crises ... given the magnitude of what I expect AI’s economic impact to look like, I do think the government ends up as the insurer of last resort.”

Is Elon Musk’s newly approved $1 trillion pay package yet more evidence that the stock market is in the midst of a dangerous, even surreal, mania?

Sure looks like it.

And if that’s correct, it’s yet another reason to check how much risk you’re taking in your 401(k), individual retirement account and other accounts. That includes not only the total percentage invested in stocks, but also which stocks.

Why is Musk’s outlandish pay package a warning sign?

