Silver

Venezuela

Tensions in Venezuela have spiked sharply, stoking fears that the country could descend into civil war. Reports from Caracas indicate that heavily armed far-left militias known as collectivos have taken control of key areas of the capital, while regular military forces have been seen abandoning their posts. This dramatic shift in power dynamics has alarmed both analysts and ordinary Venezuelans alike.

Gunfire and explosions echoed near the presidential palace, creating an atmosphere of uncertainty and fear. Although Venezuelan authorities later claimed that police were firing at unauthorized drones rather than engaging in combat, the sound of conflict underscored how volatile the situation has become.

The sealed superseding indictment issued by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York against Nicolás Maduro, his wife Dr Cilia Flores, and their alleged co-conspirators, accuses them of orchestrating cocaine shipments into the United States from 1999 up to 2025, working with Colombian guerrillas and criminal networks. Yet beyond these charges lies a far more explosive issue: the Maduro defense could expose decades of covert CIA and DEA involvement in drug trafficking across Latin America, revealing uncomfortable truths that intersect directly with the very operations the U.S. prosecution now cites, while highlighting stark double standards in selective enforcement, exemplified by Trump’s pardon of former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández, implicated in a network responsible for over 400 tonnes of cocaine entering the U.S.

The US Department of Justice indictment of Venezuela’s kidnapped leader, Nicolas Maduro, is a political rant that relies heavily on coerced testimony from an unreliable witness. Despite DOJ edits, it could expose more Americans to the CIA’s own history of drug trafficking.

INTERVIEW: Frontline Venezuela

I think there was a combination of electronic warfare and, yes, betrayal, says Diego Sequera. Because we saw how easy it was for them to do what they did

Putin’s Huge Warning To Trump In First Response To Venezuela Attack, Maduro Abduction From Caracas

Russia has issued a sharp and immediate reaction after the United States confirmed strikes on Venezuela. In a rare early-morning statement, Moscow accused Washington of committing an act of armed aggression and warned that further escalation could have serious regional and global consequences. The Russian Foreign Ministry rejected U.S. justifications for the attack, saying diplomacy had been abandoned in favor of force. Moscow says this is not an isolated strike, but a dangerous precedent threatening international stability.



Pepe Escobar: Venezuela HUMILIATES Trump After U.S. Attack, Russia & China BLAST Oil War

Drones and heavy gunfire filled the streets of Caracas in the day of Maduro's arraignment hearing, and Trump is furiously threatening a 2nd strike as his Venezuela attack reaches its limits. Pepe Escobar joins the program to break down his latest work that tears apart the empire of chaos's psychological warfare on the regime change operation and what it means for the multipolar world.





Greenland

US Special Forces ‘Plan to Seize’ Russian Flagged Ship In Atlantic, 16 Ships BREAK Trump’s Blockade

Iran

🔴 IRAN’S PRE-EMPTIVE STRIKE STATEMENT: “THEY WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IT” | LIVE