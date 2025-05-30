This is my own compilation

The U.S. goods trade deficit significantly narrowed in April, plummeting 46.0% to $87.6 billion, as the surge in imports ahead of anticipated tariffs subsided. Imports decreased substantially, while exports saw a modest increase. However, uncertainty remains due to postponed tariff deadlines and legal challenges, potentially leading to further import front-running in the coming months

DOGE is going to work with Palantir to build a “mega API” as a way to get more data on Americans in never before seen and invasive ways. ⚠️

The point of this “mega API” is to FULLY centralize sensitive information from every American citizen…Income, social security, phone number, addresses, you name it…And, consolidate it all into one MASSIVE Federal database.

Just like REAL ID, this project will consolidate and accelerate Federal reach and oversight, only with our personal financial information, meshing with the UNCONSTITUTIONAL Federal Reserve.

We are talking NEXT LEVEL surveillance, and monitoring of American citizens and their financial information using AI supercomputers.

WELCOME TO THE ANTI-AMERICA FIRST POLICE STATE NIGHTMARE.

Trump’s dystopian plan is already underway.

The Trump administration is collecting data on all Americans, and they are enlisting the data analysis company Palantir to do it.

The New York Times reports that President Trump has enlisted the firm, founded by far-right billionaire Peter Thiel, to carry out his March executive order instructing government agencies to share data with each other. The order has increased fears that the government is putting together a database to wield surveillance powers over the American public.

Since then, the administration has been very quiet about these efforts, increasing suspicion. Meanwhile, Palantir has taken more than $113 million in government spending since Trump took office, from both existing contracts and new ones with the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security. That number is expected to grow, especially given that the firm just won a new $795 million contract with the DOD last week.

Palantir is speaking with various other agencies across the federal government, including the Social Security Administration and the IRS, about buying its technology, according to the Times. Palantir’s Foundry tool, which analyzes and organizes data, is already being used at the DHS, the Department of Health and Human Services, and at least two other agencies, allowing the White House to compile data from different places.

The administration’s efforts to compile data began under Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency initiative, which sought Americans’ personal data from multiple agencies including the IRS, the SSA, Selective Service, Medicare, and many others. In some cases, court orders hindered these efforts, but not in all of them.

Thiel has multiple ties to DOGE, both through Musk and through many of his former employees working for the effort or taking other jobs in the Trump administration. And this data collection effort could give Thiel, Musk, and Trump unprecedented power over Americans, with the president being better able to punish his critics and target immigrants.

“Peter Thiel's Visions Of Apocalypse: Is AI The Antichrist?” “They’ve Summoned A Demon”: Peter Thiel Warns AI could Be Connected to the Antichrist and End Times They’re telling us what they already know… “Peter Thiel's Visions Of Apocalypse: Is AI The Antichrist?” “They’ve Summoned A Demon”: Peter Thiel Warns AI could Be Connected to the Antichrist and End Times They’re telling us what they already know…

Authored by Jacob Howland via UnHerd.com,.

Peter Thiel is a big thinker, and these days he’s been thinking about Doomsday.

In a series of four lectures he’s given three times, at Oxford, Harvard, and the University of Austin, he’s tried to understand human history, and particularly modernity, within the framework of biblical prophecies of the End of Days.

Thiel believes that the Antichrist, whose identity is uncertain - is it a person, a system, a global tyranny? - is “not just a medieval fantasy”.

His free-ranging lectures, moving rapidly between disparate texts (Gulliver’s Travels; Alan Moore’s graphic novel Watchmen) and topics (sacred violence; high-velocity global financial systems), defy easy summary.

But their leading themes include the Antichrist’s relationship to Armageddon and the roles of technology and empire in the Antichrist’s rise. It’s an ambitious, thought-provoking attempt to weave, from seemingly unrelated strands of meaning, a theological/anthropological/historical narrative that aims to make sense of the whole of human experience.

Some will find Thiel’s project very odd.

How could an enormously successful, mathematically-gifted, philosophically-educated tech entrepreneur seriously entertain Bible-thumping myths from the Apocalypse of John?

Elon Musk confirmed 2 days ago on his X account that “Singularity has already happened, just ask the monkeys.”

President Trump shockingly said Friday that he would be open to pardoning Sean “Diddy” Combs — currently on trial in Manhattan for alleged sex trafficking and other crimes.

“Nobody’s asked. But I know people are thinking about it. I know they’re thinking about it. I think some people have been very close to asking,” Trump, 78, said during an Oval Office press conference with Elon Musk.

Hamas is reviewing "Israel’s" response, although it fails to meet any of the Palestinian demands, according to a senior official.

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has received the Israeli response to an American proposal for a Gaza ceasefire deal and is thoroughly reviewing it, the Palestinian group's official, Basem Naim, announced on Friday.

Naim told Reuters that "Israel's" response fails to meet any of the Palestinian "just and legitimate demands."

On Thursday, the White House said "Israel" had agreed to a new Gaza ceasefire proposal submitted to Hamas and claimed that the Palestinian Resistance group rejected the plan, saying it failed to meet key demands.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that US President Donald Trump and envoy Steve Witkoff had submitted the proposal to Hamas, noting that “Israel signed off on this proposal before it was sent.” She added that talks with Hamas were ongoing.

"Israel" has not independently confirmed that it approved the most recent version of the ceasefire deal.

Naim pointed out that the new version meant "the continuation of killing and famine... and does not meet any of our people's demands, foremost among them halting the war."

“Famine is ravaging Gaza’s children, and the aid entering is nothing but a drop in an ocean of humanitarian need. The current mechanisms for delivering aid amount to criminal manipulation of civilians’ basic needs, using starvation as a weapon to break our people’s will and impose a political, military, and security reality that serves the occupation. We warn against the continued international inaction in the face of this deepening humanitarian catastrophe, driven by the war criminal Netanyahu’s government. We call on the UN Security Council to fulfill its responsibilities by enforcing a halt to the aggression, ending the blockade, and ensuring the delivery of aid through recognized UN mechanisms. We urge Arab and Islamic countries to act immediately to stop the genocide in Gaza, send humanitarian convoys, and support our people against displacement and the liquidation of their cause. We also call on all popular movements and freedom-loving people around the world to intensify solidarity efforts and escalate pressure through every available means.”

Expect to see your friends rush out for the latest booster

AN ALLEGED RISE IN COVID-19 DETECTIONS AND THE EMERGENCE OF THE NB.1.8.1 SUBVARIANT — NOW DOMINANT IN CHINA AND HONG KONG — HAS PROMPTED RENEWED WARNINGS FROM MUCH-MALIGNED COVID EPIDEMIOLOGIST MICHAEL BAKER, DESPITE GROWING WORLDWIDE SCIENTIFIC CONCERN OVER THE EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF MRNA VACCINES.

Wastewater testing in New Zealand up to 11 May allegedly shows NB.1.8.1 accounting for 21.6% of samples, and Baker says this could signal the start of a “new wave”, the first since June 2023. He’s urging people to take extra precautions, particularly by getting another Covid-19 “booster”.

However, critics point out that real-world data increasingly shows minimal protection from updated boosters, especially as the “virus” continues to mutate.

A growing number of studies show the mRNA vaccines offer little benefit against infection or transmission of newer subvariants, while post-marketing safety data continues to raise red flags about potential adverse effects.

Despite Baker’s reassurance that the current vaccine still offers protection, many experts are calling for a reassessment of blanket vaccination advice and suspension of the “dangerous” mRNA vaccines — especially for low-risk groups — in favour of more targeted, evidence-based responses.

US drafting Libya-type terms for Iran, demanding full stop to uranium enrichment. Senior official warns of "bad day" for Iran if rejected. Move aligns with Netanyahu's new red lines for US-Iran talks.

Dmitry Orlov: The Ukraine Conflict Just Took a TERRIFYING Turn!

From CNN

AI company's CEO issues warning about mass unemployment

A rising number of politicians, celebrities, economic leaders, and heads of State have inexplicably ended up with black eyes.

A rising number of politicians, celebrities, economic leaders, and heads of State have inexplicably ended up with black eyes, giving rise to the Black Eye Club. Some have had damage to their right eye, but most have had problems with their left. George W. Bush, Kanye West, and the Pope are a few of the notable figures who have bruises on their eyes and are believed to be members of this alleged satanic club.

Conspiracy theorists purport that the presence of a black eye on the left side of these celebrities faces is not a result of accidental injury but rather a deliberate occurrence during a secretive ritual. According to their beliefs, this black eye serves as tangible evidence of an initiation process within the Illuminati, where participants allegedly commit to “consuming pain” as a means to attain strength. By willingly subjecting themselves to this ordeal, conspiracy theorists argue that individuals demonstrate their dedication to the clandestine group’s principles and objectives. In return, these celebrities get immense fame and success.

RFK Jr. Claims Fauci Killed, Tortured, Poor Minority Orphans in 1980s

Get ready for more LOCKDOWNS! There's a NEW highly infectious COVID strain on the loose