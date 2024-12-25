This is my own collection.

CARNAGE & CHAOS CAUSED BY NATO-SUPPLIED WEAPONS as Ukraine strikes with missiles at civilian targets in Lgov, Kursk region (pre-war Russia.)

Missiles hit the roof of a sugar factory, a thermal power plant, a residential building, and a gas pipeline.

A fire at the Slavyanskaya Thermal Power Plant (TPP) has been going on since early morning after the missiles trike. They have not yet been able to put it out.



Emergency services are working at the scene, information on casualties is being confirmed.



The incursion into Kursk has cost Zelensky 40,000 men, with no real objectives but to terrorize the civilian population in mainland Russia.

UPDATE 9:19 AM EST --

Reports are beginning to surface claiming the missiles used against interior Russia were HIMARS, supplied by the United States.

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/russia-launches-christmas-assault-ukraine-targeting-power-grid

Looks like terrorism

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/dramatic-video-shows-azerbaijan-airlines-passenger-jet-crash-kazakhstan

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241225/black-box-found-after-deadly-azerbaijan-airlines-crash-in-kazakhstan-1121269493.html

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/owners-russian-ship-ursa-major-declare-sinking-act-terrorism

Anonymous former agents for the Israeli spy agency describe setting up shell companies to infiltrate supply lines and market the explosive devices to Hezbollah

Former Mossad agents revealed new details of Israel's pager and walkie-talkie terror attacks carried out against members of Hezbollah in interviews with the CBS News program 60 Minutes on 22 December.

According to a former Israeli intelligence agent known as Michael, Hezbollah bought more than 16,000 of the exploding devices.

From Stew Peters

Child-Trafficking Jewish Pedophiles RAIDED, 160 KIDS SAVED, clash with police and RE-KIDNAPPED THEIR VICTIMS

Trump finds his inner imperialist.

Are we finding out what Trump means by MAGA?

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/12/fireworks-trump-fires-back-panamas-president-claiming-every/

Trump buying Greenland would be largest US territory acquisition ever — topping even these massive gains

WASHINGTON, DC — President-elect Donald Trump’s plan to buy Greenland would be the US’s largest territorial addition in history — topping even the 1803 Louisiana Purchase, which nearly doubled America’s size at the time.

Trump, 78, on Sunday added steam to his push to acquire the Arctic island when he announced PayPal cofounder Ken Howery as his pick to be the US ambassador to Denmark, which has controlled the mammoth territory for more than 300 years.

“For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity,” Trump wrote.

https://nypost.com/2024/12/24/us-news/trump-buying-greenland-would-be-largest-us-territory-acquisition-ever-topping-even-these-massive-gains/

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/dec/23/panama-canal-donald-trump-us-explainer