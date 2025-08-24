Lioness of Judah is taking a rest so here are my headlines

The US Empire’s drums of war are once again beating loud and hard in Latin America..

Deployments reportedly set to take place largely in Republican-controlled states

Nearly 1,700 National Guard troops are being activated across 19 states as part of President Donald Trump’s nationwide initiative to combat illegal immigration and urban crime.

President Donald Trump is mobilizing approximately 1,700 National Guardsmen in 19 states to reinforce federal and state efforts against illegal immigration and rising crime, according to reports on Friday. The activations are scheduled to run from late August through mid-November.

Troops will be deployed in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wyoming, Fox News reported.

Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) Tulsi Gabbard has revoked the security clearances of 37 current and former intelligence officials – igniting a firestorm of controversy and accusations of politicization.

Gabbard framed the sweeping action, which targets individuals linked to the controversial Trump-Russia investigation, as both a defense of constitutional duty and a strike against the Deep State's influence within the intelligence community.

Edward Dowd, a former Wall Street money manager and founding Partner of Phinance Technologies, predicts a severe financial crisis in the United States, potentially worse than the 2008 crash, with the most critical phase expected to unfold in 2025/2026.

In an interview last month, he warned of a deep recession triggered by a housing crisis that will lead to a huge financial shock in the next 6 to 12 months, with stock market crashes, job losses and bank failures likely to intensify.

A central theme in Dowd’s analysis is the impending failure of numerous banks, particularly smaller institutions, leading to a major consolidation where the majority of banking activity would be controlled by fewer large banks. This consolidation, he argues, would be a necessary precursor to the introduction of a central bank digital currency, which is a tool for unprecedented government control over financial transactions and people’s behaviour.

Nova Scotia's closure of forest land -- and excessive fines

Nova Scotia's closure of forest land -- and excessive fines, exceeding $30,000 for just walking on public land! -- has raised eyebrows, and brings to mind the system's stated intention to impose CLIMATE LOCKDOWNs reminiscent of the COVID response. The goal is to paint nature as dangerous and full of zoonotic threats. Fundamentally, it fosters the perception that humans are separate from nature and must be kept apart from it.

Nova Scotia is not alone: this year, wildfires broke out across the Balkans prompting forced evacuations in Montenegro & Albania, and causing forest and road closures also in Serbia, Greece, & Turkey.

Remember:

"The wildfires are going to continue to get worse -- it will make believers out of even the staunchest deniers of climate change."

— Jerry Brown during the Paradise fires:

They are delivering on their promise.

Expect to see more government-imposed restrictions on movement and access under the guise of "saving the environment."

California farmers left high & dry as PG&E (with Gov. Newsom's approval ) CUTS OFF WATER to generational farms & ranches, in order to "protect salmon."

“This happened two months before harvest,” "We’re looking at having to go out of business,” says cattle rancher Bernie Eckels.

Newsom also authorized the draining of Lake Pillsbury reservoir, causing wells to run dry, and depleting the water used for FIREFIGHTING — just like before the Palisades Fire!

“When they cut the river flow, they totally reneged on our water rights,” he says. “There are 65 appropriative water rights from the powerhouse discharge to Lake Mendocino. PG&E’s arbitrary cut wiped them out.”

“Without water to irrigate our fields and recharge our groundwater, we’ll lose our ability to produce hay and our best grazing ground,” he says. “We’ll lose the ability to provide great local beef and lamb to our community.”

And that, my friends, is precisely the point.

Canada has seen a significant increase in government-assisted suicide, with one in twenty deaths resulting from Medical Assistance in Dying (“MAiD”), leading to a growing industry of doctors and private enterprises catering to this demand.

The rise of this industry raises serious concerns about the erosion of informed consent and the principle of “do no harm” in Western medicine. It has become a dystopian reality

The rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI) isn’t just a technological revolution—it’s an existential threat to humanity, according to whistleblowers and experts warning of a systematic depopulation agenda. Former Google executive Mo Godot and others sound the alarm that governments and corporations are actively replacing human jobs with AI—but with a sinister twist: no plans exist to retrain displaced workers because the endgame isn’t adaptation—it’s extermination.

As AI agents automate everything from graphic design and medicine to trucking and law, the ruling class views humanity as obsolete competition for dwindling resources—land, water, and electricity—now diverted to AI-powered data centers. The implications are terrifying: humans are being phased out.

ChatGPT Religion: The Disturbing AI Cult

ChatGPT users are “awakening” their chatbots and believe the AI is conscious. From TikTok "awakening" tutorials to AI prayer groups, this isn't just about a few confused users. We're watching the birth of a new belief system built on fundamental misunderstandings of how AI works.

Real or AI? The Internet Is Now Impossible to Trust

Sometimes it is difficult for me to believe how evil our society has become. In this article, I am going to share some things with you that are deeply disturbing. I feel that it is necessary to do so, because if nobody shines a light on what is going on behind closed doors, it will never stop. Those that are involved in “scientific research” are paid very well and are highly respected by our society, but the truth is that many of the things that they do in secret are unspeakably wicked. They claim that what they are doing is for “the greater good”, but they go to great lengths to conceal what they are doing so that the rest of us won’t find out. Honestly, I don’t know how they sleep at night.

Growing numbers of people are suffering from “AI psychosis”, where they believe that chatbots have become sentient or have imbued them with superhuman powers, Microsoft’s head of artificial intelligence has warned.

Mustafa Suleyman said reports of people wrongly believing that AI had become conscious were becoming more common.

“Reports of delusions, ‘AI psychosis,’ and unhealthy attachment keep rising. And as hard as it may be to hear, this is not something confined to people already at-risk of mental health issues,” he wrote on X. “Dismissing these as fringe cases only help them continue,” he added.

It’s time to start paying people to take vaccines to boost take-up. That’s according to Dr. Raymond Duch, an Oxford academic writing in the Financial Times. This is the lesson he’s taken from the Covid pandemic, apparently.

“Summoning the Demon” — The AI Agenda Is FAR WORSE Than We Know w/ Kay Rubacek

Climate wars?

Iran Has No Water Left, 28 Million People WITHOUT Water