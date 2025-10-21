https://www.nytimes.com/2025/10/21/technology/inside-amazons-plans-to-replace-workers-with-robots.html

Dana Coverstone’s Dream being fulfilled with Trump not helping Farmers? SNAP/EBT stopping in NOV?

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15213765/Trump-meeting-Putin-Hungary-called-bad-call.html

x.com/robinmonotti/status/1980647229703532977

Mohammad Marandi: Iran and Israel Cross the Point of No Return

Trump hailed as the “New Messiah” to Israeli Jews - WION News

Watch HERE

https://thenewamerican.com/us/healthcare/trump-fda-approves-generic-abortion-pill-what-about-pro-life-promises/

by ITM Trading

Tuesday, Oct 21, 2025 - 5:21

“We’re sitting on the ultimate house of cards,” warns developer Mitch Wexler, exposing what he calls a $5.1 trillion school bond Ponzi scheme propped up by inflated home values and taxpayer naivety. The grift? Municipal debt masked as “education funding,” securitized and sold on fantasy valuations.

Wexler paints the nightmare scenario—school districts seizing entire subdivisions as defaults spread. “By definition, that’s an act of war,” he says. When public institutions become predatory creditors, social order itself collapses. The fuse is lit. The only question left: who gets torched when the system finally implodes?

BREAKING - US has briefed it’s allies of an “upcoming escalation” in the Carribbean region