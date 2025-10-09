India has ceased utilizing U.S. Dollars to buy (Russian) oil. Instead, India is using the Chinese National Yuan (CNY).

This is a massive sign that countries around the world have begun “de-dollarization.”

It is also a concrete sign that relations between India and China have improved to such a degree that India feels confident enough to begin using Chinese cash for international transactions.

Lastly, as other countries see that a large nation like India using non-dollars for OIL, trade, those other countries will feel more confident in doing the same.

Many folks do not understand the implications of this: The U.S. is being pushed “out-of-the-loop” and will no longer be able to apply “sanctions” around the world, as fewer and fewer countries use the U.S. Dollar for international trade.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov says “momentum for Ukrainian settlement that appeared after the Putin-Trump meeting in Alaska has been exhausted.“

“Unfortunately, it must be acknowledged that the powerful impetus of Anchorage in favor of agreements has been largely exhausted by the efforts of opponents and the efforts of supporters of the “war to the last Ukrainian” among Europeans,” Ryabkov said.

“This is the result of destructive activity, primarily by Europeans, which we speak about openly and directly,” the Russian diplomat added.

This is an unmistakable declaration that the brief thaw in US-Russia relations after the Putin–Trump summit in Alaska, has frozen over.

Whatever fragile diplomatic window opened in Alaska - is closing fast.

The meeting, held two weeks ago, had raised cautious optimism after both leaders hinted at “new channels” for dialogue on Ukraine. But inside Moscow, officials now say Washington has failed to follow through, and Kyiv’s “unrealistic conditions” have killed the progress.

Ryabkov’s tone was unmistakable . . . resignation wrapped in warning: “The momentum that appeared after Alaska has been exhausted.” For months, the Kremlin’s message has oscillated between negotiation and escalation. This latest statement sounds like the pendulum just swung back toward the latter.

Russia’s State Duma has approved a bill to formally withdraw from the Plutonium Management and Disposition Agreement, a bilateral pact with the United States originally signed in 2000 and amended in 2010.

This move effectively ends a key remnant of Cold War-era arms control efforts aimed at reducing nuclear proliferation risks by disposing of surplus weapons-grade plutonium.

The agreement committed both nations to dispose of at least 34 metric tons each of excess plutonium - enough material for roughly 17,000 nuclear warheads combined.

This development underscores the fragility of U.S.-Russia nuclear diplomacy, with little momentum for revival amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Hal Turner Opinion

Now that the U.S. is choosing to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk Cruise missiles, to attack Russia, Russia can now choose to provide its allies with Plutonium to make their own nuclear weapons for use against . . . . The U.S. or its allies. (Think Israel?)

With the U.S. moving Tomahawks to make life more dangerous for Russia, Russia is clearly now moving to make life more dangerous for the United States. See how that works?

It’s pretty simple, really. Too bad the nitwits in government who are pushing for escalating the Ukraine war, were too dumb to see that Russia can do things to escalate much farther, and in ways the US won’t like.

The folks supporting Ukraine really are morons; they seem incapable of seeing “the big picture” with what happens when one superpower (the U.S.) starts toying with another superpower, Russia.

If the U.S. and Europe get smart, they will tell Ukraine to make peace with Russia, right now, today, and put a halt to this seemingly never-ending, escalatory, activity.

We are all heading into a giant nuclear war, where I suspect hundreds of millions, will die. But maybe that’s the U.S. goal? The U.S. is, after all, financially broke. The Congress has spent us into oblivion and they can’t pay off what they’ve borrowed. So they need “Debt forgiveness.”

The only way to get that is for several U.S. major cities to be levelled by nukes, and tens-of-millions of average (innocent) Americans to be killed.

This way, the morons, freaks, and pedophiles in politics can slither out of their nuclear Bunkers and tell Creditors “Our cities are destroyed, our people are dead, we have no economy left . . . . we can’t pay you. We need debt forgiveness.”

The Creditors, seeing multiple US cities flattened and radioactive, with tens-of-millions killed, will realize hey have no chance of getting any of the money back, so they will forgive the debt.

Then the very same people in Congress who CAUSED THIS, seem to think they can come out and start the whole shebang all over again, with themselves (of course) still in power.

I suspect they have no idea what average Americans will do to them when they see the very people responsible for their families being killed. I think it won’t work out too well for the political class.

But it is a fitting end: The people who deliberately start wars, should be among the ones who die from them.

Beijing just added more rare earth elements to its export control list, including holmium, erbium, and a few others you’ve probably never heard of but your tech definitely needs.

They also threw in restrictions on the machines that process them.

Exporters now need a license to ship any of it out, adding more red tape to an already tense global supply chain.

In retaliatory strikes by the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD), Ukraine’s oil & gas reserves have fallen below 50%, as Winter approaches.

Strikes have also shut down multiple electrical substations and energy facilities.

At the present rate of strikes, in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks upon Russia oil and gasoline refineries, Russia will be able to shut Ukraine down - no electric and no heat - and make Kiev bend its knees, within a few weeks.

Ukraine could face a stark choice: Capitulate to Russia or see Ukrainians dying en-masse this Winter from the freezing cold.

Ukraine is now also officially ordering the evacuation of families and children from Kramatorsk — along with Sloviansk, the last major city before the eastern front.

On the scalable map below is Kramatorsk in red letters; Sloviansk is slightly north of that in whited letters

Hal Turner Snide Remark

Gee, how can this be? I’m constantly being told that “Ukraine is winning.” Yet Ukraine is the only side evacuating cities month after month. HMMMMMMM

