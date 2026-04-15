https://gospanews.net/en/2026/04/14/middle-east-ukraine-wars-news-in-video-iran-and-china-ready-to-naval-battle-vs-15-us-warships-in-hormuz-russia-infantry-wiped-kiev-hotspots/

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced something is happening and negotiations with Iran could Re-start within 48 Hours. Rational people see this as pure manipulation of Markets; and the nitwits in the markets seem to actually believe it!

Trump makes this announcement on a Tuesday. The 48 Hours covers Wednesday and Thursday.

By Friday, maybe negotiations start, maybe they don’t., but in the meantime, MARKETS hold-the-line thinking “all will be well” when that’s simply not the case.

The people I spoke with today about this told me they see this as PURE MARKET MANIPULATION. They’re gob-smacked that the so-called “experts” in the markets, are so gullible, so blind to reality, so utterly stupid, they can’t even see they’re being grossly manipulated.

Unlike the folks I spoke with, I do not believe the “experts” in the markets are gullible, blind, or stupid. I think they’re committing WILLFUL FRAUD in Breach of Fiduciary Trust.

There is some reality seeping through that few (if any) are paying attention to:

As of April 14, 2026, the Dated Brent benchmark for physical oil delivery is trading significantly higher than futures due to severe supply disruptions, with reports indicating it reached over $132 per barrel.

That’s the reality. That’s what an actual barrel of oil actually costs today. The futures “markets’ are a Fairy Tale.

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/component/content/article/us-treasury-to-sanction-chinese-banks?catid=17&Itemid=101

The Duran

Why the U.S.-Iran War Has No Offramp w/ Jeffrey Sachs

Col. Larry Wilkerson: “It’s Over”: Iran Wipes Out Trump’s Bully Tactic on Live Map

Pepe Escobar: China Just HUMILIATED Trump’s Blockade Plan - Iran Takes FULL Control of Hormuz

CHINESE TANKER CROSSES STRAIT OF HORMUZ AS U.S. BLOCKADE THREATS FAIL | Prof. Mostafa Khoshcheshm

The U.S.-sanctioned Chinese tanker “Rich Starry,” transporting 250,000 barrels of methanol from the UAE, became the first ship to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, despite the threatened U.S. blockade. A test of whether the U.S. Navy can and will attempt to impede traffic, and target other nations directly, as part of its war on Iran.



Iranian Prof. Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm noted that the U.S. showed the world it’s not serious about peace talks with its performance in Pakistan over the weekend, and it’s still showing that it can’t accomplish a single arbitrary goal in this war, as Trump’s aims seem to change on a daily basis.



🚨 BREAKING: Trumps Strait of Hormuz Blockade Failure + 10th Scientist Goes Missing | Redacted

The blockade is affecting many countries. It will affect our FOOD supplies in future. ALL the prices will HIKE definitely'

— Raman Kapoor, Cpt of one of the vessels stranded in Hormuz since Feb 28

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/pepe-escobar-china-blockades-the-american-blockade-of-iran--1123988188.html

This journalist is reporting that Israel has slit the throats of ten children and placed them on the side, all of whom were less than 5 years old.



I saw all of this with my own eyes; I am a witness to this thing

Heart-wrenching and utterly brutal scenes this morning in occupied Palestine



The occupation arrests dozens of new Palestinians in this tragic and heartbreaking manner from occupied Palestine



They have truly gone too far

Spain has announced the resumption of importing crude oil from Iran, and that it is ready to continue trade with it.



It looks like a resounding slap to America

Israel’s iron dome didn’t see this coming from Pakistan