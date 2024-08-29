The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, again warned the United States and the West that they are "playing with fire" - and specifically mentions nuclear weapons - as they encourage Ukraine to invade Russia.

Below, in video with English sub-titles Lavrov tells reporters "The West does not want to avoid escalation. The West is looking for trouble. Western countries are like small children playing with matches.” He specifically references people doing this when nuclear weapons are involved:

So that readers are aware that Lavrov did not mis-speak, he reiterated his remarks at a full blown press conference:

American belief that WW3 would only affect Europe shows their mentality – Lavrov

In the second clip above, Lavrov makes clear Russia is viewing developments in Ukraine as having potential for "World War 3"if the US and NATO continue causing Ukraine to escalate, Americans THINK they're safe across the ocean, [but they're not].

Meanwhile, on the battlefield, Ukraine is collapsing. The Russians are making very significant gains in territory and Ukraine is running out of weapons and ammunition.

Deputy Chairman Chernev of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence said publicly yesterday "Ukraine does not count on new arms supplies from the Biden administration. Kiev should focus on those who will be in the Harris administration if she wins."

Last week, Germany made clear they will not be providing more weapons to Ukraine after revelations that Ukraine was involved in the bombing of the Nordstream Pipeline. That bombing cut-off Russian natural gas flows to Germany, which in turn, ruined Germany's Industrial production. Skyrocketing energy costs have made it impossible for German Industry to continue, and upwards of forty percent (40%) of German Industry is now either actually Bankrupt, or heading into Bankruptcy.

Yesterday, the Minister of National Defense of Poland, stated publicly "Poland no longer has weapons that it could transfer to Ukraine."

So it appears the conflict between Ukraine and Russia is at its most crucial moment; WIthout supplies, Ukraine cannot fight, and so they are entering Russia via the Kursk Invasion, and last night, began entering Belgorod, Russia as another point of invasion.

It thus seems that Ukraine is deliberately escalating to cause . . . . something . . . . to take place that causes NATO to actually enter the conflict and begin fighting Russia.

Apparently, to that end, former President Volodymyr Zelensky, whose Presidential Term of Office expired in May, publicly stated "Ukraine has developed new ballistic missiles which will destroy something important in Moscow. Then, Ukraine will issue an ultimatum "Leave Ukraine or we will destroy Moscow and St. Petersburg."

Intelligence sources confirm Ukraine has tested its first domestically produced ballistic missile. It’s most likely the Hrim-2 project, a missile with a range of "over 700 km," making it possible for Ukraine to strike Moscow. Previously, Ukraine could only reach Moscow with small drones.

Ukraine striking Moscow and/or St. Petersburg is just the type of "Hail Mary" escalation that could ignite a ferocious Russian response and be the spark that ignites World War 3.

Adding fuel to that potential fire was the British. The London Telegraph newspaper reported yesterday "The UK supports Kiev's use of Storm Shadow missiles for strikes on Russian territory, but will not publicly call for this step due to fears that it will provoke a quarrel with the United States." So the British are openly making clear they support Ukraine strikes deep into Russia.

REAL TROUBLE CAME YESTERDAY

But the real trouble came without warning yesterday: Ukraine struck a Russian oil refinery 1100km from Ukraine. They used four (4) NATO-supplied drones, and word is out that "these drones were guided by NATO Satellites and NATO guidance."

In addition - and most dangerous - US PROVIDED UKRAINE WITH SATELLITE IMAGES OF RUSSIA'S KURSK REGION for their invasion into Russia!



The U.S. has been supplying Ukraine with satellite imagery of Russia's Kursk region since the start of Ukraine's offensive, according to Frank Whitworth, Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.



Speaking at the Intelligence and National Security Summit, Whitworth mentioned the use of a portal called G-EGD to share "commercial" imagery.



The New York Times reported that both the U.S. and UK have been providing satellite data and other intelligence to aid Ukraine's campaign in Kursk.

Of course NATO says - and has said - they are not a party to the conflict. Clearly that's not the case when NATO is providing satellite control and satellite guidance to hit targes inside Russia.

As such, the Russians would be within their rights to strike NATO Headquarters in Brussel Belgium, and wipe that NAZI-infested garbage dump off the face of the planet. Oh, you didn't know NATO is NAZI infested? Read on . . .

For those who may be unaware, below is a short listing of the actual German NAZI's who went to lead NATO after World War 2:

Lest you think "that was all a long time ago," and are under the misimpression NATO no longer has anything to do with NAZIS, look at their Headquarters Building:

Seems "normal" to you, right? Now look at it from the top:

The entire building is constructed to be in the shape of NAZI "SS" Lightning Bolts!

Here's what the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) says about the "SS" lightning bolts:

NATO doesn't even HIDE it!

Lastly, with Ukraine having invaded into Russia two or so weeks ago, Russia has been invaded for the first time since 1945!! NATO and Ukrainian forces are secretly calling this incursion into Russian territory Operation Barbarossa 2, the successor to the Nazi German invasion of Russia on June 22, 1941!!

This historical perspective, and present-day reality gives you insight as to why NATO and the collective West have been TRYING to start a massive war to get Russia to collapse: They're re-fighting the World War 2 Battle between the German NAZIs and then-Soviet Union!

The NAZIS killed twenty-seven million Russians in World War 2 and still it was the Red Army from the then-Soviet Union that stormed Berlin in World War 2 and brought the NAZIS down. The NAZIS never forgave the Russians for defeating them.

It seems they want a "Do-Over." and the Ukraine conflict is the method they intend to use to get their "Do-Over."

Every time a NATO member country soldier walks into NATO Headquarters, he's walking into NAZI central! He just doesn't know it because the mass media has concealed these facts for decades!

The mass media in the West is dismally derelict in its duty to report these statements by Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov (above) and these developments - Ukraine bombings deep into Russia with NATO Satellite control -- to their general public. As such, people in Europe and in America have no idea AT ALL, we are perilously close to an actual, nuclear, world war 3.

Given the fact that the US is now $35 TRILLION in debt, and that debt is now growing by $1 TRILLION more every 100 days or so, it is now mathematically impossible for the United States to financially survive.

As such, they NEED a massive war to blame the coming financial collapse on. They can't allow the collapse to happen in a manner where THEY get blamed; they have to have some other excuse to point-to . . . . and nuclear war is the only solution that fits their need.

Moreover, once our cities are smashed and our people are killed in such a war, the politicians who caused all this by over-spending for decades, think they'll get to slither out of their nuclear bunkers, and tell the Bankers "Our cities are smashed, our people are dead, there's no way we can repay you, we need debt forgiveness." And they actually think they'll still be able to be in-power once they get tens of millions of us killed!

Between what the politicians have done, and are doing in Ukraine against Russia, and what they have done and are doing with Bankrupting the United States, there is simply no possibility they WON'T cause World War 3 because they NEED us dead to ask for debt forgiveness.

The mass media is utterly failing to report __any__ of this to the general public and as such, millions of us are being setup to be killed in a nuclear war that our own elected officials intentionally set up to get THEMSELVES out of the trouble they've caused, but our people don't know it because the media is bought-and-paid-for by the politicians doing all these things.

I have now told you the truth. You'd better be ready because, by most accounting, this thing has to kick off before the November elections. The powers-that-be know if Trump wins, ALL their plans for war to get out of debt, will be thwarted. Why do you think they tried to kill him?

Of course, the mass media did report that the Shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, used encrypted communications programs with connections in Germany, Belgium and New Zealand, but what they DIDN'T TELL YOU, was that the Belgium encrypted comms, used a server at . . . . NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. GEE. What a coincidence. . . . . .

The Ukrainian attack on Kursk turns out to be a fatal mistake as the "cream of the crop" of the Ukrainian E.D. is lost. who was trained by NATO military personnel.

"Ukrainian losses in one day were over 300 soldiers and 14 armored vehicles, including one tank, one infantry fighting vehicle, one armored personnel carrier, 11 armored fighting vehicles, 7 motorized vehicles, etc." .

"Since the start of hostilities in the Kursk region, the losses of the Ukrainian army have been:

over 5,800 soldiers,

72 tanks,

31 infantry fighting vehicles,

58 armored personnel carriers,

544 armored fighting vehicles

177 motor vehicles,

37 firearms,

5 air defense systems,

11 missile launchers, including 3 HIMARS MLRS" etc.

At the same time, the Chechen Commander of the special forces of the "Akhmat" unit, Apti Alaudinov, said on Russian television that the Ukrainian forces in Kursk are regrouping after stopping and suffering heavy losses and may attempt to strike in another area.

"The Russian army pushed them out of many settlements. Ahmad has no foreign mercenaries among its captives.'

NATO cemetery in Kursk

Along with thousands of troops, Kiev's surprise attack on the Russian border province of Kursk included an array of NATO equipment.

Russian media present a list of Western tanks and other weapon systems used in Kursk and destroyed:

Challenger 2: Destruction of at least two Challenger 2s in Kursk Province

There is presently a rather large media blitz taking place in the U.S. and Europe about a Ukrainian F-16 that is no more. The media blitz is insisting the plane "crashed." They are running this media blitz to impress on everyone the plane was not shot down BY RUSSIA. With me so far?

The plane . . . . did crash.

What they aren't telling you is that it "crashed" after being hit by a (Ukraine-Fired) PATRIOT Air Defense Missile ! ! ! ! ! ! ! !

"According to my knowledge, the F-16 of the Ukrainian pilot Alexei Mes was shot down by the 'patriot' air defense system due to poor coordination between the units. It was recorded in the reports that he 'couldn't find his way around,'" said Ukrainian member of the Verkhovna Rada Mariana Bezuglai.

They shot their own plane down! Of course, the pilot - who was trained for 6+ months by US/NATO to fly the thing, -- is also dead.

Ukraine: The gang who couldn't shoot straight!

Washington tries to cover up Ukraine's loss of F-16 fighter in Russian missile strike

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have lost their first F-16 fighter jet, The Wall Street Journal said on Thursday, August 29.

The authors of the article said that the Ukrainian side did not confirm the loss of the fighter aircraft. Likewise, the Pentagon declined to comment and redirected the question to Kyiv.

Russian media reported earlier that on Monday, August 26, the Russian Armed Forces launched a missile strike on the Starokostiantyniv airfield in the Khmelnytsky region, where several F-16 fighter jets were stationed. Immediately after the strike, they took off and circled in the area for two to three hours. As soon as they returned to the airfield, the Russian military launched another strike, which resulted in the destruction of an F-16.

According to Shot Telegram channel, Washington was deliberately covering up the loss of the F-16 with a pilot error not to harm the reputation of the fighter, which the Americans call invulnerable.

Details

The General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon is an American single-engine supersonic multirole fighter aircraft originally developed by General Dynamics for the United States Air Force (USAF). Designed as an air superiority day fighter, it evolved into a successful all-weather multirole aircraft with over 4,600 built since 1976. Although no longer purchased by the U.S. Air Force, improved versions are being built for export. In 1993, General Dynamics sold its aircraft manufacturing business to the Lockheed Corporation, which became part of Lockheed Martin after a 1995 merger with Martin Marietta.

From Ukraine's non-President, Volodymyr Zelensky: “A new Ukrainian ballistic missile will hit something very important in Moscow - then Russia will be given an ultimatum: either leave Ukraine or we’ll destroy Moscow and St. Petersburg!”

Zelensky's term of elected office EXPIRED in May, 2024. He is no longer "President."

For him to say what is quoted above is stunning.

From whom did Ukraine get such a "new ballistic missile?" What is it they plan to "destroy" in Moscow before giving their Ultimatum?

How many of these new ballistic missiles do they have that they would dare even think they could destroy Moscow and St. Petersburg?

Unless . . . . . . .

Unless . . . . . . .

Maybe Ukraine did **not** de-nuclearize when they told the whole world they had done so?

Could Ukraine still be in possession of former Soviet nuclear weapons?

What else could it be that they could dare even claim to be able to "destroy Moscow and St. Petersburg?"

Authored by Andrew Korybko via Substack,

The Associated Press reported that “Ukraine counts on new long-range weapon to bypass Western restrictions and hit deep into Russia” after Zelensky announced the “Palianytsia” during Ukraine’s 33rd Independence Day celebrations on Saturday.

Defense Minister Umerov was also quoted as writing on Facebook that “This once again proves that for victory, we need long-range capabilities and the lifting of restrictions on strikes on the enemy’s military facilities.”

Palianytsia’s range is equivalent to the ATACMS’.

Therein lies the reason behind the media hype over this new weapon.

Although Kiev claims that it was an entirely indigenous creation, it’s difficult to believe that NATO countries didn’t contribute to it. More than likely, Western military-technical specialists participated in its production, though this might have been done without their political leadership being aware. The goal appears to have been to pressure them into lifting restrictions by Ukraine on the use of their weapons after this fait accompli.

Chinese Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li strongly implied as much after he warned earlier this week that Western “super hawks” and members of the military-industrial complex are behind the push for letting Ukraine use their weapons to hit deep inside of Russian territory. About that scenario, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov also chimed in and accused Zelensky of “blackmailing” the West, which he said would amount to “playing with fire” if they end up going through with it.

The US still doesn’t let Ukraine strike targets deep inside of Russia, even though the precedent is for it to always give Kiev whatever it demands after some time. This delay is attributable both to a desire to control escalation with Russia and to simple pragmatism. After all, if the best weapons were given and deployed right away (after training was completed of course) but didn’t make much of a difference, then there’d be nothing better to give them once they ran out and defeat would soon follow.

It therefore makes sense to start small and exercise restraint before scaling up and easing restrictions. As regards the Palianytsia, while it might have an important tactical purpose if its claimed range is accurate, its real significance is to justify the easing of those aforesaid restrictions on the use of American arms. Ukraine wants policymakers and the public to believe that the Palianytsia was already used and Russia didn’t “overreact” like some expected, so it also won’t “overreact” if ATACMS restrictions are soon lifted.

While this ploy might prove successful, two of the implied points contained within the preceding narrative are counterproductive to Ukraine’s soft power cause. For example, some might question the need for more American arms and financing if Ukraine is already able to supposedly create long-range missiles on its own without any help like it claims just happened. There’s also the question of why the lifting of restrictions is so urgent if Ukraine is winning like it also claims is the case too.

If its military-industrial complex is carrying on just fine without any Western support and its invasion of Kursk has truly been the game-changer that some have presented it as being, then it follows that foreign aid could be curtailed and there’s no reason to risk an escalation with Russia by easing restrictions.

Neither is obviously true, but the fact that Ukraine is still pushing this narrative shows how much more desperate it’s becoming as well as the importance of elite and public opinion on this sensitive issue.

The Palianytsia is therefore more of a psychological weapon than a tactical one due to its envisaged role in reshaping perceptions and getting America to lift its restrictions on using the ATACMS to strike deep inside Russian territory. Even if it succeeds, however, that probably won’t change the military-strategic dynamics of this conflict in Kiev’s favor since Russia continues to gradually gain ground in Donbass, and its impending capture of Pokrovsk could lead to a chain reaction of victories in the coming future.

Scott Ritter: "Biden is planning a nuclear war only for Europe"

"We are at the edge of the abyss"

The former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter in an interview and referring to the statement of the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavtov that in a nuclear war in Europe the US will also be a battlefield noted that in the US there is a false impression that the latter will remain uninvolved and that this will only concern Europe.



But S. Ritter revealed that this is not just an "impression" but the Biden administration has in its plans a limited, as it thinks, nuclear war in Europe only, for the sake of Ukraine.

#BREAKINGNEWS : Sergei Lavrov Statement: The West is heading towards escalation with Russia and is unwilling to prevent it. They consider World War 3 a European problem, but it will impact the US as well.

"In the US we are talking about the possibility of a nuclear war, on the grounds that Russia will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine or against some European countries and that the dropping of nuclear weapons will be limited only there.

But what Lavrov said, and I hope everyone has heard, is that if there is a nuclear war in Europe, the US will be hit.

I repeat so that the viewers understand what I mean: If there is a nuclear war in Europe, the USA will also be hit" , noted S. Ritter to continue:

“And here's the problem: We have a nuclear arsenal that is obsolete. We have Minutaman III missiles that have exceeded their operational life limit and are rotting in silos, the control and command system uses obsolete equipment.

The Russians on the other hand have upgraded their nuclear material. They have hypersonic missiles that can reach the US in much less time than we can reach them.

Russia will not only injure the US but if it decides to strike it will be a killing blow as it will destroy US nuclear forces before the US can launch to reduce the effects of a US retaliatory strike. That's what Russia will do," the American analyst noted, adding:

"I hope people will look at the maps and see what will happen if 100 or 150 megaton nuclear warheads hit American cities.

The spread of radioactivity, how long it will last.

In such a case everything will end. Humanity will disappear. The Russians are not playing. They understand the gravity of the situation and will not sit idly by and let the US play stupid games that endanger Russia's existence as a nation as a state.

If anyone thinks Russia will just sit back and watch a Ukrainian F -16 with American deep strike weapons pound Moscow or St. Petersburg they are crazy.

Russia will know where this hit came from and the US will pay the price.

That is why I say and repeat that we are at the edge of the abyss. We are closer to a nuclear war than we have ever been.

You're looking at the Biden administration. How do they react to this? They approved new guidelines, a new war plan that makes it easier to use low-yield nuclear weapons and that will limit the nuclear exchange to Europe only.

That is why we have developed low-yield nuclear weapons like the W 76-2 bomb to send some kind of message to Russia.

I'm telling you right now: Russian doctrine is clear: Any nuclear strike on Russian soil will result in full-scale nuclear war by Russia with its entire arsenal.

I am not saying this: Putin is saying this, this is what Lavrov is trying to remind us when he says "don't play with fire". But this will not only burn our hands. It will burn our neighborhoods, our cities, the whole nation."