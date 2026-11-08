Transition Protocol

Pepe Escobar: S-400s for Iran?Tehran’s 400-Target Warning to Every Gulf Capital,ARAMCO’S TOWER HIT

For years, Putin says, Iran turned down Russia’s air defence. Then — according to Pepe Escobar’s sources — Putin sent his own plane for Iran’s security chief, and after five hours a member of the negotiating team tells Zulfiqar Ali the S-400 deal is done. Escobar says it is not confirmed. Plus: Iran’s 400-target warning to every Gulf capital, and the st…