Transition Protocol
Pepe Escobar: S-400s for Iran?Tehran’s 400-Target Warning to Every Gulf Capital,ARAMCO’S TOWER HIT
For years, Putin says, Iran turned down Russia’s air defence. Then — according to Pepe Escobar’s sources — Putin sent his own plane for Iran’s security chief, and after five hours a member of the negotiating team tells Zulfiqar Ali the S-400 deal is done. Escobar says it is not confirmed. Plus: Iran’s 400-target warning to every Gulf capital, and the st…
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IRAN BOMBS MAJOR IRAQI GAS FIELD AFTER TRUMP ANNOUNCES FULL BLOCKADE OF IRAN– w/ Alex Christoforou
🔴 EXPLOSIONS IN BANDAR ABBAS & QESHM: 3rd War Begins? | Live
Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸@jacksonhinkle
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Ryan Rozbiani@RyanRozbiani
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RT@RT_com
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