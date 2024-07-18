https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11241307/Saudis-aim-broker-peace-deal-Russia-Ukraine-securing-British-hostage-releases.html

After securing the release of five British hostages, Saudi Arabia's controversial Crown Prince is setting his sights on a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Mohammed bin Salman spent months talking to officials from the warring countries, including Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, the Daily Mail has learned.

Last night, Saudi sources said the Crown Prince was determined to bring the conflict to an end because it was proving so 'destabilising'.

A well-placed source said: 'We have the luxury of not having to be seen to be doing something. So we can work on achieving an outcome quietly, until it comes to fruition

Tens of thousands of Israeli settlers in the northern occupied territories have sought refuge in shelters following a series of missile attacks by the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah. Israeli media reported on Thursday that approximately 60,000 panic-stricken settlers rushed to shelters after Hezbollah struck Meron, Nahariya, and other settlements. This response came in retaliation for recent Israeli air raids on southern Lebanon that resulted in the tragic deaths of three Syrian children.

Hezbollah says its Resistance fighters carried out nine operations in support of Gaza and in response to Israeli attacks and assassinations in Lebanon.

A map published by the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon shows the Israeli sites targeted by Hezbollah on July 18, 2024 (Islamic Resistance Military Media)

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah announced a series of operations against Israeli military sites and soldiers along the border with occupied Palestine.

Hezbollah said its operations were in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their brave and honorable Resistance and in response to the Israeli attacks and assassinations in Lebanon.

The operations came as follows:

At 2:44 pm, Hezbollah fighters targeted the newly installed espionage equipment on a crane at the Hadab Yarin site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly and destroying it. At 3:30 pm, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the espionage equipment installed at the newly established center for war collection and reconnaissance teams in the Metulla settlement with a guided missile, hitting it directly and destroying it. At 4:02 pm, the Resistance carried out two operations whereby its fighters bombarded the Israeli Birket Risha and al-Raheb sites with Burkan rockets, impacting the targets directly and causing a fire to break out at both sites. At 5:05 pm, the Islamic Resistance attacked the Israeli Roueissat al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Chouba Hills with artillery rockes, achieving a direct hit. At 5:05 pm, the Resistance engaged an Israeli Merkava tank at the Hadab Yarin site with anti-tank missiles and hit it directly, resulting in its destruction. Hezbollah Resistance fighters launched an aerial attack with a swarm of one-way drones on the Filon base, which houses the headquarters of Brigade 210 and its warehouses in the northern region, southeast of the occupied Palestinian city of Safad. The Resistance said the attack targeted the positions and accommodations of officers and soldiers at the base, achieving confirmed hits. The group said the operation was in response to the Israeli attacks and assassinations in the towns of Ghazze in western Bekaa and Jbal al-Botm in southern Lebanon. At 5:17 pm, the Resistance bombarded the Israeli al-Marj site with Burkan rockets, achieving a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack with a swarm of one-way drones on the newly established headquarters of the Western Brigade (300) south of the Ya'ara settlement and targeted the positions and accommodations of its officers and soldiers, achieving confirmed hits. Hezbollah also said the operation was in response to the Israeli attacks and assassinations in the towns of Ghazze in western Bekaa and Jbal al-Botm in southern Lebanon.

It is noteworthy that this is the first time that Hezbollah has targeted the Filon base, which houses logistical warehouses and ammunition depots.

Israeli media stated that Israeli air defenses failed to intercept two aerial targets over the settlements of Rosh Pina and Hatzor HaGlilit in northern occupied Palestine, where fires broke out, as also occurred in Metulla.

The media also mentioned that an Israeli first sergeant died from wounds sustained in a drone explosion in the northern occupied Syrian Golan on June 30.

In a related context, Hezbollah mourned its resistance fighter Ali Jaafar Maatouk "Habib Maatouk", from the southern Lebanese town of Sir el-Gharbiyeh, who was martyred on the path to [liberate occupied] al-Quds.

Israel's GDP fell by nearly 20% from October to December 2023, though it rebounded with a 14% gain the next quarter, that was less than economists expected.

Roughly 46,000 Israeli businesses have shut down since October 7, according to the Hebrew-language newspaper Maariv.

The Israeli economy has been declining rapidly since it launched its campaign in Gaza,particularly after the Yemen Ansar Allah movement (aka Houthi) and the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon have been taking action in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

The Houthis have blockaded the Red Sea from ships it says are connected with Israel or the United States. Because of their actions, the southern port of Eilat –the country's busiest port before the war– has been virtually shut down since October 2023. Exacerbating the situation further, foreign tourism has also collapsed during the war, and as of December, nearly half a million Israelis have left the country and that was before tensions inflamed significantly between Iran and Israel.

Meanwhile, the Ansar Allah movement has been attacking Israel’s north, forcing tens of thousands of Israelis to evacuate the area, virtually wiping out businesses in the area. However, businesses around all of Israel are struggling, the paper said, with construction and ancillary industries being hurt the most but it noted that nearly every industry is being affected.

Yoel Amir the CEO of Coface Bdi, a services and credit risk management firm, told the paper that they estimate 60,000 Israeli businesses could shut down by the end of the year.

“This is a very high number that encompasses many sectors. About 77 percent of the businesses that have been closed since the beginning of the war, which make up about 35,000 businesses, are small businesses with up to five employees, and are the most vulnerable in the economy,” Amir said.

In December, South Africa brought a case against Israel in the International Court of Justice, accusing it of genocide. Since then, a dozen countries have joined it and many more have publicly welcomed the case.

More than 38,300 Palestinians have been confirmed killed and another nearly 88,300 have been seriously injured in Gaza since Israel began its campaign, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. That number is largely assumed to be a massive undercount because of a lack of health services and thousands who remain missing are presumed to be buried under the rubble. A recent study by the British medical journal The Lancet estimates that more than 186,000 Palestinians have likely died as either a direct or indirect result of the Israeli campaign.