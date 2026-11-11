🚨KHAMENEI ISSUES THE ORDER | Iran’s President CONFIRMS IMPLEMENTATION
Megatron@Megatron_ron
JUST IN: 🇮🇷🇺🇸 The Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, General Rezai once again says that the Trump admin is lying and that there will be no deal if the US doesn’t accept Iran’s demands: "The American response is deceptive. Iran has presented its seven …
4:43 PM · Nov 10, 2026 · 27.4K Views
24 Replies · 258 Reposts · 1.04K Likes
Sulaiman Ahmed@ShaykhSulaiman
BREAKING: IRAN’S MOHSEN REZAEI SAYS US ARE BEING DECEITFUL “We have asked the Americans to provide a clear and unambiguous response to our conditions, but they have not yet provided us with a response like that. Their response is deceptive. All claims made by the US regarding …
5:10 PM · Nov 10, 2026 · 21.8K Views
19 Replies · 341 Reposts · 1.21K Likes
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have unveiled a new Underground Missile City located deep inside a Mountain
Iran 24 ☫@ir_x_24
BREAKING: Iran's Revolutionary Guard reveals a new missile city deep under a mountain, and the footage shows hundreds of missiles lined up… details ahead 🇮🇷
1:31 PM · Nov 10, 2026 · 46.5K Views
30 Replies · 85 Reposts · 368 Likes
Mark@Mark4XX
CROOKE: IRAN PREPARES A LASTING BLOW TO TRANSFORM THE REGION Former British diplomat and MI6 officer Alastair Crooke describes how Iran has grown tired of the endless cycle of partial peace and partial war. Tehran is no longer interested in another round of talks that never …
1:04 PM · Nov 10, 2026 · 25.1K Views
17 Replies · 126 Reposts · 326 Likes
ژئوپلیتیک (IRGC )🌐@Geopolitics_IRG
🚨 فوری: ایالات متحده از خروج پایگاههای نظامی خود از قطر بحرین، کویت، عراق، اردن، امارات متحده عربی، سوریه و برخی کشورهای حوزه خلیج فارس خبر داد. تصاویر بهوضوح پیروزی ایران را در این جنگ نشان میدهد. 🚀💥🔥🇮🇷🇺🇸
4:46 PM · Nov 10, 2026 · 6.45K Views
7 Replies · 52 Reposts · 143 Likes
صالح التميمي@SalehAlTamimi29
🚨🚨 متداول الان خزانات آرامكوا في حقل الشيبة تشتعل 🔥
7:39 PM · Nov 10, 2026 · 15K Views
25 Replies · 89 Reposts · 364 Likes