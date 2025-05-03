Pakistan has ordered citizens living on the border with India to have 2 months supply of food and water, due to the possibility of war with India.

For two weeks now, Pakistan and India have been openly moving troops, tanks, artillery and attack aircraft into positions for war. Notice where their citizen's well-being came into the picture? LAST!! Long after the military moves were done.

From TV:

Hal Turner Snide Remarks

I try to explain this reality to people here in the US, when I recommend they "prep." Instead of taking the advice, I get pushback:

The "It's a nothingburger" crowd describes each and every potential trouble situation as a "nothingburger." They can always be relied upon to do nothing. They're the one's who will cry the loudest when a situation arises and they are not prepared.

Next comes the "Chicken Little, the sky is falling" crowd, who also do nothing but push back on ME saying I'm "Chicken Little, the sky is falling." Like the Nothingburger crowd, these people will also whine loudly when the time comes and they, too, have nothing because they did nothing to prepare.

Lastly, there's the "Fear Porn / Click Bait" crowd of nitwits, who view everything in the world as if there's monetary gain involved. They email me saying I'm engaging in "fear porn" and just doing it "to get clicks." Of course, none of these nitwits bother to notice there are NO ADS on this site, and NOTHING FOR SALE. So I don't get any money for "clicks" and I don't earn any commission on sales because there's nothing for sale!

It might be interesting to see how many in Pakistan follow the advice. We'll know which one's didn't when we see their dead bodies laying all over; just like it would be here in the US with the nitwits I described above.

From Indian media

Widespread unrest has erupted across China as President Donald Trump's steep tariffs devastate the nation's export-driven economy, triggering factory closures, unpaid wages, and massive protests by workers, The Daily Caller reported.

Riots and mass protests are spreading across China as economic fallout from Trump's tariffs pushes the nation's manufacturing sector to the brink, shuttering factories and leaving millions of workers without pay.



From industrial zones near Shanghai to the remote edges of Inner Mongolia, workers have taken to the streets demanding back pay and denouncing mass layoffs. The unrest comes amid a sharp drop in Chinese export orders.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Huang Deming, a garment exporter in southern China, has already laid off 30% of his staff after losing three U.S. clients. Qian Xichao, a textile factory manager, described cutthroat conditions in the domestic market.



"To be frank, personally speaking, all we can do is go out and look for new opportunities," Qian told the Journal.



The labor unrest mirrors the protests in 2022 during President Xi Jinping's strict COVID-19 lockdowns. At the time, government forces suppressed demonstrations through violent crackdowns. Analysts expect similar responses now as economic instability threatens the regime's control.

The United States has suddenly imposed full scale, secondary sanctions upon Iran oil sales.

What this means is that the US tells EVERY other nation in the world, that if they buy __any__ oil from Iran, then their entire country cannot do any business AT ALL with the United States.

This is the kind of economic activity that directly causes a shooting war. The entire country of Iran survives on oil sales. Now, no one else in the world can buy their oil for fear of losing access to US markets.

This is a death stranglehold by the US upon Iran's entire economy.

President Trump made the announcement himself on Social Media:

It appears that something specific may have happened, perhaps with the Houthis in Yemen and our navy ships in the Red Sea, because almost simultaneous to Trump's announcement, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also made a stunning social media posting:

It was the imposition of new sanctions by the USA that caused the pending US-Iran nuclear talks in Rome, scheduled for this weekend, to be "suspended."

UPDATE 2:10 AM EDT (FRIDAY) --

Just found out the real target is: China.

China is the largest buyer of Iran oil, so it is China that is propping-up Iran economically.

By issuing Secondary Sanctions, Trump is making it impossible for China to do __any__ business with the United States.

Some people have speculated that Trump expected China to come to negotiate over Tariffs and the CLAIM is that China didn't even call. I am not certain that's true, because Chinese delegations were seen entering the US Treasury Department last week. They were photographed by someone outside and the Chinese DEMANDED the photos be deleted. They were not.

There were several references by President Trump to China and the US "talking" which were all directly denied by China.

Now I am learning that China has not negotiated and not even called the US about the Tariffs, but I cannot verify those claims.

So these Secondary Sanctions issued by the US against Iran, seem to be trying to compel China to come to the negotiating table with the US under threat of not doing __any__ commerce with the USA, but this will backfire.

About eighty percent (80%) of Pharmaceuticals in US Drug Stores are either made in China, or made in India but SOURCED from China.

If the US were to cut-off all commerce with China (over Iran oil) then those medicines would not be shipped to the US - if they haven't stopped already.

Can you imagine the level of trouble it would cause the US if 80% of its prescription medications stopped coming into the country? Not only would a whole slew of people die, the people who take Psych meds might all start flipping-out from suddenly being cut-off from them. It could be chaos.

More if I get it.