Pepe Escobar: Russia BRACES for War as Turkey's SECRET MEETING Shocks Putin, Exposes Israel in Syria

In this video, renowned geopolitical analyst Pepe Escobar provides a deep dive into Russia’s next moves in Syria as Turkey and Israel escalate their proxy war in Aleppo and beyond.

We examine the secret meetings held by Turkey in preparation for this operation, shedding light on the broader implications for the region.

From the shifting dynamics between Ankara, Tel Aviv, and Moscow to the potential fallout of this covert strategy, Pepe Escobar unpacks the latest developments and what they mean for Syria’s future.

In this video:

• Erdogan's betrayal: what will be Putin's response?

• Who is really behind the Syria war?

• Will Russia rescue Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad?

