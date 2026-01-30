Newly released Epstein Files show that Trump held orgies (sex parties) with underage girls at his golf course in Rancho Palos Verdes, California
These are, of course, “allegations”
It is reported that after the orgies, some of the girls were missing, rumored to ‘have been murdered and buried at the facility’.
The document also claims that Trump had dealings with the infamous Mexican ‘Sinaloa Cartel’.
Yes, they are indeed only allegations. And I say this as a victim of slander myself, and I also say this as an ex-Trump supporter. Clearly, the Deep State has something on him, but it may be as simple as Mossad death threats. Between Butler and the Charlie Kirk murder, the threat of assassination is a real thing.
If this were true, it would have come out a long time ago. I don't believe this source