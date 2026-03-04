New Zealand’s biggest supply of agricultural fertiliser is Saudi Arabia – ~US $113 million worth

34% of the global fertiliser supply travels through the Strait of Hormuz.





If this is a prolonged war with Iran it could cause a global food shortage.

….The fertilizer crunch

While media attention has focused on oil prices, the most acute upstream threat to global food production may be nitrogen fertilizer. According to Kpler — a commodity intelligence platform that tracks vessel movements and trade flows in real time — approximately 33% of the world’s fertilizer supply transits the Strait of Hormuz, with exports from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq, and Iran all reliant on the waterway.

Nitrogen fertilizer is a critical upstream input for global food production, with no strategic reserve equivalent to oil buffers available to cushion supply shocks.The disruption has already hit production. QatarEnergy — the state energy company that operates Ras Laffan, the world’s largest LNG liquefaction and industrial complex — halted urea, ammonia, methanol, and related output following Iranian drone strikes on the facility. Natural gas, which QatarEnergy uses as the primary feedstock for nitrogen fertilizer, is no longer flowing safely to the complex.

According to Bloomberg Intelligence, Qatar alone accounts for approximately 11% of global urea exports, with roughly 45% of all urea shipments originating from Persian Gulf facilities.

Janes — a defence and national security intelligence firm — warned in a March 2 brief that elevated gas prices “will also very likely add pressure to increases in global fertilizer costs” and “raise the risk of global food price instability with commensurate effects on political stability in import-dependent regions.”

Unlike crude oil, there is no strategic reserve for nitrogen fertilizer. Kpler’s analysis notes that Iranian fertilizer producers have already halted urea and ammonia output, removing a further significant volume from a market that was already under supply pressure before the conflict began. Northern Hemisphere spring planting begins now.

https://www.foodingredientsfirst.com/news/hormuz-crisis-food-ingredients-supply-chain.html

This is what ChatGPT says about New Zealand’s vulnerability

Where New Zealand gets its fertiliser from — short answer:

New Zealand imports most of the fertiliser it uses or the raw materials for it from a range of countries around the world — including but not limited to the Middle East. The country does not produce the raw minerals domestically in significant commercial quantities, so it relies heavily on world markets.

🌎 Key import sources (2023 data)

According to recent international trade statistics for fertilisers (HS category fertilisers), New Zealand’s imports in 2023 came from:

Saudi Arabia – ~US $113 million worth (largest single source)

China – ~US $103 million

Canada – ~US $77 million

Malaysia, South Korea and others also supply significant amounts

This shows that some fertiliser does indeed come from the Middle East (Saudi Arabia), but China and Canada are also major suppliers.

📦 What sorts of fertiliser and raw materials are imported

New Zealand’s fertiliser supply chain includes both finished products and raw materials that are then processed locally:

Phosphate rock — used to make superphosphate; mainly imported from North Africa and the Middle East.

Sulphur — often comes from Canada (petrochemical by-product).

Potash (potassium fertiliser) — typically from Canada, Germany, and other countries.

Nitrogen fertilisers like urea and DAP — imported from Asia (China, Malaysia) and global commodity markets.

Finished compound fertilisers (NPK blends) — can come from Europe (e.g., Norway, Netherlands) and elsewhere.

🧑‍🌾 Local production vs imports

New Zealand does manufacture some fertiliser domestically, especially single superphosphate, at plants like those owned by farmer co-ops.

But it imports the majority of nutrient inputs (rock phosphate, potash, urea, etc.) because it doesn’t have large domestic mineral resources.

🌍 Geopolitical and supply considerations

Because NZ relies on international markets, fertiliser prices and availability can be affected by global supply issues — including production changes in Saudi Arabia, China, Canada and other exporter countries, shipping disruptions, and currency changes.

In summary:

Yes, New Zealand does import fertiliser or fertiliser raw materials from the Middle East (notably Saudi Arabia), but it also sources large amounts from China, Canada, Malaysia, Europe and other regions. It mixes these imports with some local manufacturing of blended products.

Well, there we go! The Straits of Hormuz again

Exactly — that choke-point shows up again.

A significant slice of New Zealand’s phosphate fertiliser supply traces back to producers that ship through the Strait of Hormuz, particularly from Saudi Arabia and nearby producers. Even when the fertiliser itself is finished elsewhere, the raw materials and feedstocks often transit that same corridor.

Why that matters for NZ:

High leverage point: ~20% of global seaborne oil and major petrochemical flows move through Hormuz. Fertiliser (especially phosphate- and gas-derived nitrogen inputs) is tightly coupled to that system.

Price shock before shortage: Even partial disruption doesn’t need a full closure — insurance premiums, shipping delays, and gas price spikes ripple straight into fertiliser costs.

Agricultural sensitivity: NZ pasture systems are fertiliser-intensive. Cost spikes quickly translate into reduced application → lower yields → export pressure.

No strategic buffer: NZ holds no meaningful fertiliser reserves, unlike fuel (which is already thin).

So yes — Hormuz isn’t just an energy vulnerability. It’s quietly embedded in food production risk as well. Another example of how NZ’s real exposure is upstream, invisible, and offshore.