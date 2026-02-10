Once again, New Zealand appears to be responding to a structural problem with a short-term fix — one that increases our reliance on volatile global markets at precisely the moment those markets are becoming less reliable.

The Government’s confirmation that it will build an import facility for liquefied natural gas (LNG) is being touted as a pragmatic response to tightening energy supplies and looming shortages. But rather than signalling long-term resilience, this policy demonstrates a strategic retreat from energy sovereignty and genuine system robustness.

A Crisis Years in the Making

New Zealand’s energy vulnerability is partly geological and partly political. Domestic gas fields are depleting rapidly, and the Government has openly acknowledged this challenge, saying our “renewable electricity boom” has been undercut by “swiftly declining gas supply.”

The proposed LNG terminal is presented as a way to “strengthen New Zealand’s energy security and support economic growth” by providing a reliable backup fuel source to manage dry-year risk and stabilise wholesale electricity prices.

Energy Minister Simon Watts claims the facility could save New Zealanders around $265 million a year by cutting out price spikes and lowering the risk premium built into power bills.

But even that figure has been contested. According to commentator reporting, Watts repeatedly ducked the question of whether power prices would actually fall next winter, admitting he could not guarantee such an outcome — even though cheaper electricity is the Government’s main selling point.

The Illusion of Security in Global LNG Markets

Critics argue the LNG terminal is expensive and economically questionable. Last year’s Frontier Economics report warned that building an LNG import terminal “made little economic sense” if it was to be used only as emergency backup, because large fixed costs would be spread over a relatively small amount of use.

Moreover, commentators warn that LNG is one of the most expensive fuels available — undercutting claims that it will reduce costs. “Cheap energy is essential for any prosperous economy, but you cannot make cheap electricity with expensive fuels,” said Rewiring Aotearoa CEO Mike Casey, noting that LNG ranks among the costliest sources of electricity.

The reliance on imported LNG also raises strategic questions. An analysis of the Government’s announcement observed that the project effectively signals a tacit admission that the current power system cannot cope. In that commentary, ministers could not even promise near-term consumer price relief, and acknowledged that low hydro years pose a serious threat to supply.

Market Reliance Disguised as Pragmatism

The Government plans to recover the cost of building the terminal through a new electricity levy, estimated at between $2 and $4 per megawatt hour, which households and businesses will ultimately bear. This approach effectively socialises the infrastructure cost while leaving price and supply risk with consumers.

The Green Party has been vocal in its opposition. Co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick called the Government’s approach “bonkers for power bills, for the planet, for our country’s energy resilience,” arguing that “whatever claim the Nats have to being economic managers is now, frankly, up in flames.”

An earlier open letter from climate and consumer groups warned that subsidising an LNG terminal could “lock customers into a more expensive energy future” and increase exposure to international price shocks while making decarbonisation targets harder to meet.

A Failure of Long-Term Vision

What is most striking is that the LNG import strategy is being pursued at the expense of deeper investment in domestic renewables, storage, and demand-side resilience — areas where New Zealand has natural advantages but has underinvested.

Opposition commentators have characterised the policy as a “desperate attempt” to address a problem that has been allowed to drift for years, implying government inaction rather than foresight.

Even within the industry, there is scepticism. Independent reports and sector observers have described the LNG proposal as a band-aid solution that “doesn’t make logical sense” when compared to options like stronger grid storage, peak demand management, or renewable build-outs.

Resilience or Retreat?

To be clear, the concern is not simply ideological opposition to gas. It’s about strategy. Importing LNG may offer short-term relief in certain scenarios, but it does so by increasing exposure to global prices, geopolitical competition, market volatility, and foreign supply chains — precisely the risks energy sovereignty policy should mitigate.

Seen in this light, the LNG import plan looks less like a confident energy strategy and more like an admission that the current system cannot cope — and that we are willing to trade long-term resilience for short-term reassurance.

New Zealand has faced moments like this before. Each time, the choice has been between building durable national capacity or outsourcing risk to markets and hoping for the best. Given the evolving geopolitical and energy landscape, hope is no longer a strategy — especially for a nation on the edge of the world, as far from major supply hubs as any in the industrialised world.