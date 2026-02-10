Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David's avatar
David
26m

What happened to Shane Jones' supercritical geothermal steam story ? Was it an excuse for another junket ?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture