In an open letter to New Zealand First MPs, Mary Hobbs warned of the threat the proposed Gene Technology Bill poses to the country’s food, farms and environment, and called for the MPs to vote “No” when the Bill returns to Parliament.

“This is the crucial time for New Zealand First to shine. To do what is right. To have the fortitude and the courage to put our people and our country, New Zealand, first. This is YOUR time to be courageous. It is YOUR time to do what is imperative for our people and our country,” she said.

“Please, help us stop this treason. Vote ‘NO’.”

The Gene Technology Bill was introduced in New Zealand’s Parliament in December 2024. It passed its first reading and was referred to a select committee for further consideration. As is the Parliamentary process, the Health Committee called for public submissions, which closed in February after receiving over 1,700 submissions. A report is expected to be released today, after which the Bill is expected to return to Parliament for its second reading.

It is claimed that the Bill aims to modernise the country’s regulatory framework for gene technology and genetically modified organisms (“GMOs”), replacing the outdated Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act 1996.

Read more: Gene technology regulation, Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, New Zealand Government

However, in an open letter to New Zealand First Members of Parliament (“MPs”) on Tuesday, published by New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out with Science (“NZDSOS”), Mary Hobbs warns that far from regulating, the Bill threatens to open the floodgates to unregulated gene-edited organisms in New Zealand’s food, farms and environment, with long-term consequences for health, sovereignty and trust in science.

“Kiwis across the country are calling for integrity and protection. Will NZ First stand with the people and say NO or fold under pressure from global biotech interests?” NZDSOS asks.

This month, your Party will require you to vote on the Gene Technology Bill. As part of the Coalition agreement with National, New Zealand First agreed to support the Gene Technology Bill, but only if it ensured “strong protections for human health and the environment.” (Click the link – p7, bullet-point 5). Most Kiwis would understand that phrase to mean that New Zealand First would not vote in support unless there were “strong protections for human health and the environment.”

Yet there are no meaningful protections for human health or the environment in this legislation. Despite this, at the first Reading, New Zealand First MPs voted in support of it.

New Zealand First Members of Parliament: In this Second Reading, it is imperative that you vote a resounding “NO” to this Gene Technology Bill. This is NOT a Bill that you can ethically vote YES to – even if ordered to do so.

Why? Because when you became an MP, you signed up to represent the people of New Zealand and our country, so it is incumbent upon you to vote “NO” to this legislation as it is poised to cause appalling damage, it is a death-knell to our sovereignty and our lives, and will destroy the health of New Zealanders – you and your loved ones included. It will destroy nature’s sacred blueprint, our burgeoning export market for premium organic and GM-free produce, eco and wellness tourism, and any likelihood of restoring them in the future. (Reference links are HERE and HERE.)

It is likely that you haven’t read this lengthy Gene Technology legislation. With a busy schedule, you probably rely on New Zealand First to tell you how to vote. (National and ACT will be telling their MPs to “tick the box” and vote yes. The Left will be told to vote against it, but also told that the medical side of the Gene Technology Bill is fine, which it most definitely is NOT.) It remains unclear how you, as a New Zealand First MP, will be told to vote. But it shouldn’t be unclear, for the Coalition Agreement only holds you to vote for this legislation if there are “strong protections for human health and the environment.” There are not. Far from it. In fact, I am unable to see any protections at all except for appalling clauses that attempt to protect anyone who had anything to do with writing it and anyone who contaminates the land of others with gene-tech products. So, if New Zealand First plans to honour its word this time, it should vote a resounding “NO” to this legislation.

Please, before you vote on this proposed legislation, at least take the time to read my three earlier articles HERE, HERE and HERE on the details of this Bill that I spent all summer researching, writing and summarising, in a desperate attempt to get New Zealanders to understand what is at stake. (Parts 1 and 2 have subtitles, so it is easy to find the applicable reference in the main articles.)

You have no idea how many New Zealanders – and how many who voted for you – are praying that New Zealand First will honour its commitment and vote a resounding “NO” to this hideous legislation because it is legislation that will, if passed, irreversibly destroy the health of New Zealanders, our natural food sources and the sacred blueprint of nature.

If you vote in favour of this proposed legislation a second time, you will have broken your word to the people and aided and abetted unelected global cabals to tamper with all that is sacred in our country.

There have been false assurances that it will increase export markets. Well, the world is increasingly paying high premiums for organic and GM-free produce, so the Gene Technology Bill, if passed, will make our export markets plummet, as this recklessly ditches all meaningful controls on gene technology in plants and animals and will result in turning our country into little more than an experimental lab for GM, synthetic bio-tech and big pharma technocrats without restriction, and genetically modifying human beings, produce, animals and nature, with no liability, no labelling, and no traceability. It will kill our export markets in key areas of growing international demand. And if any GM contamination pollutes the land, it is up to those who have been contaminated to clean it up, not the contaminator.

New Zealand is an island and in the perfect position to become the organic food basket of the world, attracting premium prices. This destroys that unique competitive advantage.

Under this Bill, it is intended for genetically-modified food and produce to be unlabelled and untraceable – because few would choose to buy it – so it gives no control over what we eat. I repeat: There is no traceability, no accountability, no labelling, and no meaningful safety regulations. It meddles with the genetics of life, resulting in irreversible repercussions.

GM crops give poorer yields and make people sick, as they have done in Asia, Africa and Latin America with Bioceres wheat. GM HAS NEVER BEEN PROVEN SAFE. Check the links in this paragraph and read what those whose livelihoods and health have already been destroyed say.

My article ‘An Act of War on New Zealanders’ refers to a Global Research article by physicist Vanda Shiva. She reported on the catastrophic damage that has been caused in India as a result of Monsanto and its genetically engineered (“GE”) or genetically modified (“GM”) crops. Ms. Shiva links the devastating suicide rate of Indian farmers – some estimates are 300,000 farmers have suicided over the past 20 years – to the rolling out of GE/GM seed on this continent. She said that talk of technology in this area is an attempt to hide the real objectives, where genetic engineering is just a means to control seed and the food system through patents and intellectual property rights. As a result of purchasing GE/GM seed, farmers become locked in a cycle of increasing debt, GM seeds must be purchased each year, there are licencing costs to use the GM seeds and large amounts of pesticides need to be used to kill weeds if GM seeds are used. (More money for biotech with pesticides that harm health as well.) THIS link provides more detail on this tragic cycle.

New Zealand First, quite rightly, pushed for a second Royal Commission of Inquiry that included looking into the experimental gene technology injections that caused so much terrible damage. Some New Zealand First MPs have constructively pointed out the harm caused by these injections. Yet the proposed Gene Technology legislation – that New Zealand First MPs voted for in the First Reading – contradicts some of the most vital reasons for the second Royal Commission of Inquiry, for it allows every human being and all of nature in our country to be contaminated by genetic modification with no meaningful safety or protection. (It even allows the government to keep information from the public in regard to GM issues, under a variety of “reasons.” Ref clause 60, shown in #16 of this link.) The Gene Technology Bill should never have been brought before parliament, and, at the very least, not until after all truthful findings of the second Royal Commission of Inquiry are made public. To attempt to vote on this before the truthful findings are made public would make the second Inquiry a farce.

The medical gene technology proposed in this legislation can maim and kill and remove all opportunity for any of us to protect ourselves, our loved ones or the land. It is cunningly worded. An example of this is the definition of “medical activity” in Clause 8 of the Gene Technology Bill. It has serious implications with regard to the NZ Bill of Rights 1990, the Precautionary Principle, the Nuremberg Code and all that we hold sacred in nature and life, as it states that “medical activity” in a “special emergency” includes “administering a regulated organism or gene technologyto a human for a therapeutic purpose; or to an animal or to enable the use of a medical device on humans or animals; or to enable the undertaking of clinical trials on humans or animals; and includes the administration of medicines or veterinary medicines using a gene technology or regulated organism.” That’s a little light on specifics, isn’t it? Does it sound safe to you? Ref 2: Clause 8.

Why are medical devices and clinical trials on humans or animals in the definition of medical activity? Shouldn’t that have its own definition that includes the word experiment? Doesn’t this hide medical devices and experimentation? Most would think the term “medical activity” was to do with a medical treatment they understood, not potentially having a device put in them or an experiment done on them. How many Kiwis will be oblivious to what “medical activity” could cover? How many would be told it was a gene technology injection or a “regulated organism” that could maim and kill, as has already been proven?

The “substances” that can be used in a “special emergency” (on humans and animals) and advertised (just by applying for approval to distribute, sell or advertise) are outlined in Clause 242 and include, as mentioned, a “medicine or medical device that is or contains a hazardous substance, a new organism or a regulated organism.” Does that sound safe to you? Ref here.

The proposed Bill also deals with gene technology in plants and animals in a similarly treasonous way, virtually turning our country into an experimental laboratory for Biotech and Big Pharma to experiment without restriction, with zero liability, no labelling and no traceability, despite irreversible consequences. Ref HERE and HERE. As outlined, it also destroys our export market and New Zealand’s unique competitive advantage.

New Zealand First, I appeal to you, because you are in the unique position of being able to put a halt to this threat to our people and our country. You are able to stop an irreversible catastrophe far greater than any threat of war.

Your vote of “NO” has never been more powerful.

This is the crucial time for New Zealand First to shine. To do what is right. To have the fortitude and the courage to put our people and our country, New Zealand, first. This is YOUR time to be courageous. It is YOUR time to do what is imperative for our people and our country.

THIS is the line in the sand. THIS is the hill. In this place and at this time. There is no other time more important than this – for this is a vote where the sacred protection of life of all living things is hanging in the balance. This is the god-gene that is poised to be tampered with. No one has any right to tamper with it.

New Zealand is teetering on the brink. And you have the number of votes required to save your country from this disaster. You will never have this opportunity again.

Please, don’t blow it.

It is impossible to have a “dollar-each-way” on this over-arching, suppressive, totalitarian legislation. You will not be able to rest on the laurels of having visited Camp Freedom and commiserated with New Zealanders whose power of choice was removed by the fascist grip of the MPs of that time. Nor will you be able to meet with the gene-tech injured and look them straight in the eye and say you will support, help and hear them and prevent this from ever happening again. You will not be able to make speeches in parliament about the injured and bereaved, or invisibly champion the work of the brave and courageous New Zealanders who have devoted exhaustive, unlimited time and energy into telling people the truth at enormous personal sacrifice. Good health will disappear, as will uncontaminated food.

If you vote in favour of this Gene Technology Bill again, we will know – 100% – that you do not walk the talk and each of you will be regarded as hypocrites – or Pontius Pilates – never to be trusted again. You will have betrayed those who demonstrably assisted you to get back into power. You will be unable to come back from this.

But if you vote against it – even if that means FINDING YOUR POWER and CROSSING THE FLOOR – you will be forever known as a champion of our people and our country. One who Kiwis could count on as being outstandingly brave enough to do the right thing when our country hovered on the brink of irreversible destruction.

Which one are you?

In summary, as stated in my speech to the Select Committee:

1. This legislation must be stopped. It is a licence to control and kill. The only mRNA injection given in our country created a tsunami of injury and death from Cape Reinga to Bluff. It still does. You know this, because New Zealand Doctors Speaking out with Science sent proof to key MPs, by registered mail, many times.

2. Without consent, this Gene Technology Bill permits alteration of our DNA – the individual sacred essence of human beings – through mRNA or unknown medical devices that “is or contains a hazardous substance, a new organism, or a regulated organism.” It potentially enables biotech and pharma to “own” you through patented inserted products. The World Economic Forum’s Harari said the idea of having a soul was over and they intend to hack into our brains and make us think or do what we may not ever consider. (His words, not mine).

3. This is not about health. This is about control, through AI.

4. It is equivalent to an act of war as it sets NZ up for unlimited mRNA injections despite proven devastation.

5. It cedes sovereignty to foreign powers and unelected corrupt cabals as it mandates NZ to robotically follow suit whenever mRNA injections are rolled out in any country, violating New Zealand’s sovereignty, the Bill of Rights and the Nuremberg Code. Ethical guidelines have been deleted. Even Australia retains some.

6. It irreversibly destroys our GM-Free export status – and our key competitive organic food advantage worth 42 billion a year – and GM-free even more. Tourism suffers. No one wants GM food. This is sabotage.

7. GM food will be unlabelled and untraceable, giving no control over what we eat, destroying food, health and the flora and fauna of NZ. There is no traceability, no accountability and there are no meaningful safety regulations. It meddles with the genetics of life, resulting in catastrophic irreversible repercussions.

8. GM crops give poorer yields and make people sick, as they have in Asia, Africa and Latin America with Bioceres wheat. GM has never been proven safe. It destroys farming.

9. It is crudely rushed. It absolves all involved from liability. It removes the Precautionary Principle.

10. NO ONE has the authority to alter the DNA of life – nature’s perfect blueprint – our God-given link to the spiritual essence [??] of all living things. Nature is divinely intelligent, provides cures for every ailment and works in perfect harmony. This destroys that.

11. It must be immediately thrown out and an investigation must be done into any government collusion (current and former) with Pharma, Biotech and unelected organisations.

12. Any MPs guilty of colluding or being complicit must be called to account for such actions against New Zealanders and our country. The government already funds mRNA and GM companies through 17 different channels. It apparently approved Bioceres’ GM wheat 12 months ago. That was before the Gene Technology Bill was presented to Parliament. Does that sound like a vested interest? Isn’t making deals like that – before legislation is passed – illegal?

13. It is treasonous legislation, reducing our country to being little more than the experimental plaything of technocrats who are poised to destroy New Zealand through contamination with components to control through AI – aided by government. IT MUST BE STOPPED.

Please, vote “NO.”

For whatever reason, you are at a pivotal moment in the history of our Nation. New Zealand is teetering on the brink. It needs YOU to vote “NO,” to cross the floor if necessary – regardless of Party orders. That is now the ONLY way to protect our country.

If you don’t, every time you look in the mirror, you will see a sell-out who betrayed our people and our beloved New Zealand. Vote “NO” and you will see a courageous soul, who knows that when it REALLY counted, when the sacred spiritual essence [??] of every living thing hung in the balance, you did what was right. You stood firm. In so doing, you saved your descendants, your country, sacred nature – and your soul. And we will stand beside you.

Please, help us stop this treason. Vote “NO.”

We are counting on you.

See this