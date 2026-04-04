I just did a check on ChatGPT given that so many countries (the latest, France and Spain) are negotiating directly with the Iranians.

Re NZ's two oil suppliers there is no solid evidence that Singapore or South Korea have secured (or are close to securing) bilateral passage deals with Iran—and in South Korea’s case, the government has explicitly denied it. (chat GPT).



Plus, we will be on a list of unfriendly countries.



Whither the Empire so goes Australia and NZ. Loyal to the bitter end.