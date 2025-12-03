Barry Young is a national hero - or should be. He has come out selflessly for the sake of all New Zealanders.

The shadow part of the New Zealand psyche is on the one hand the complacency of the masses and an element of nastiness among groups that refuse to support anyone who is not part of the “tribe”.

Here is an American outlet with Maria Zeee giving full support. Where are the New Zealand groups?

REPORT: New Zealand whistleblower Barry Young returns to court on December 11, and the outcome could determine whether anyone in the Commonwealth is allowed to expose government wrongdoing.





His case has become a global test of transparency, accountability, and the public’s right to the truth.



Young was the sole administrator of New Zealand’s pay-per-dose vaccination database. When he saw a sharp rise in deaths following COVID vaccination, he released anonymized data with zero personal identifiers because the public deserved answers.



Analysts like @stkirsch said the data showed one death per 1,000 doses, while others warned the real toll may be far higher. For doing this, Young was raided, arrested, and dragged through nearly two years of legal warfare.



Now prosecutors want to deny him whistleblower status by saying he lacked “expert credentials,” even though their own expert never examined the full dataset. If they win, it becomes a model for silencing whistleblowers worldwide.

https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1995665850448138367

Barry Young Whistleblower Update: Excess Death Data Cover-Up – Court Hearing 11 Dec 2025

Liz Gunn interviews New Zealand whistleblower Barry Young ahead of his next court appearance in Wellington District Court, Thursday 11 December 2025, from 9 am.



Barry requests as many supporters as possible to attend in person to witness proceedings and show solidarity.



In this raw interview (sound issues due to compromised equipment seized by police), Barry reveals:

Over 710 days since his arrest – longer than the Apollo program or building the Empire State Building



Police and prosecution repeatedly breaking disclosure laws



No evidence of any real privacy breach (not a single identifiable name released)



Age-stratified analysis showing up to double the expected mortality in the elderly

Vaccination-site “clusters” with near-impossible death rates (e.g. 40/40 deaths within 12 months at one site)



Government spending millions prosecuting him while claiming no money exists to investigate vaccine injuries



The 11 December voir dire hearing will decide if his actions were a legitimate protected disclosure – a ruling that could effectively gut whistleblower protections for all New Zealanders.



Barry remains self-represented to save taxpayer money and because he is the only one seeing the evidence (and corruption) first-hand.If you can, please be in court on 11 December 2025, 9 am, Wellington District Court.



Barry Young on X/Twitter: https://x.com/BarryYoungNZ

