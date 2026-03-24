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New Zealand food manufacturing giant Heinz Wattie’s Limited is today proposing to discontinue the sale and production of its frozen vegetables, Gregg’s coffee and a range of dips, impacting approximately 350 jobs.

“Today, Heinz Wattie’s Limited announced proposed changes to certain areas of its New Zealand business as part of the company’s shift to focus on its long-term strategy,” the company said this afternoon.

“After careful consideration, the company is proposing to discontinue sale and production of frozen vegetables and Gregg’s coffee, as well as dips sold primarily under Mediterranean, Just Hummus and Good Taste Company brands. These products would be phased out over the course of the year.”

https://www.1news.co.nz/2026/03/11/gutted-heinz-watties-looks-to-ditch-frozen-veges-350-jobs-affected/

The McCain vegetable processing plant in Hastings will close by the end of January 2027, the company has confirmed, but is refusing to say how many jobs are going.

McCain New Zealand has two sites – Timaru and Hastings – under global company McCain Foods Limited, which was the world’s largest manufacturer of frozen foods.

The factory on Omahu Rd in Twyford processes more than 50,000 tonnes of vegetables annually, including peas, beans, sweetcorn, and carrots.

https://www.1news.co.nz/2026/03/24/mccain-to-close-hastings-vegetable-processing-factory/