This is another development which SHOULD be an election issue.

Please share this widely!

October 9, 2026

New Zealand Defence Force officials warned in April that the country would be shut out of future Five Eyes information sharing if it did not help build a new US-led military data system called Project Arcadia, according to briefings released to RNZ and reported on 9 October.

The papers set out the case Defence officials made as they weighed whether New Zealand should sign up. Joining, they said, would let the Defence Force go “far beyond” what it could afford alone, “without loss of national control”. But the briefings also spelled out what was at stake if New Zealand stayed out.

“Arcadia capabilities will become foundational to the way that we plan, integrate and execute operations with FVEY partners,” the briefings said, using the military shorthand for the Five Eyes group of the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. “If NZDF does not commit … it will not have access to these foundational capabilities, becoming effectively cut off from future FVEY information exchanges.”

Another line was blunter still. “Without joining the MOU, NZ risks becoming a lower trust, lower influence partner.”

The MOU is the memorandum of understanding meant to set out long-term oversight and funding for the project. RNZ reported it appears to have been signed in May 2026, about a month after the warning, and said it had asked the Defence Force to confirm the details.

Project Arcadia is a shared digital backbone linking the five countries’ militaries. The United States announced the build in May after a Combined Digital Leadership Summit in Washington, and the US Department of War said at the time that Arcadia “has galvanized this remarkable unity” among the Five Eyes partners, RNZ reported.

When New Zealand’s involvement first became public in June, RNZ reported that the Pentagon saw Arcadia as a way to bring its closest partners up to the attack speeds seen in the Iran war, with artificial intelligence used to process vast amounts of battlefield data into a common picture. At that time Defence Minister Chris Penk’s office said Cabinet approval for funding would be sought as part of the Defence Force’s digital modernisation work, and that the project was in an information-gathering stage.

The newly released papers show the money question is still open. By April the Defence Force had spent about $3 million on Arcadia, and one briefing said it would need to ask for extra funding in Budget 2027 for a build expected to take six years.

“The spread of costs are not known at this point,” an April document said, adding that a US programme office was working on that. The same document argued the project was good value. “NZ’s contribution, relative to the total investment, allows us to receive access to capabilities far beyond what we could afford alone.”

The briefings also claimed a New Zealand hand in the idea itself. According to the papers, New Zealand helped come up with the concept of Arcadia while it led a key Five Eyes information group in 2024 and 2025, and joining would give the country influence over how the military technology develops.

Brigadier E J Harrop, commander of the Defence Force’s Information Command, put it plainly in April when writing to the Vice Chief of the Defence Force. “NZ must ensure we have the skills and modernised systems to fully leverage Arcadia.”

Arcadia sits inside a much larger spending programme. A big lift in the Defence Force’s technology, including data and weapons systems, is central to the $12 billion Defence Capability Plan covering 2025 to 2029. The briefings said Arcadia fits with the Government’s wider Digital Public Infrastructure programme but would remain independent of it, setting up its own platforms “within guardrails, in cost-effective, efficient and secure ways”.

It also builds on a run of US-led projects the Defence Force has joined since 2020, covering everything from the US Navy to the US Space Force. RNZ has previously reported the Defence Force joining the US Army to test high-tech weapons.

The question of sovereignty has followed Arcadia from the start. When it was first reported, Penk’s office said “As with previous Five Eyes arrangements, each nation’s sovereign requirements are maintained”, and the Defence Force said the system was designed so partner nations could better protect their data and have more control over what they share. US defence media reported the design builds a shared data layer on top of each country’s own systems, a choice several nations asked for.

Even so, the new papers frame the decision less as a free choice and more as the price of staying inside the alliance’s information loop. That framing matters because, as RNZ noted, defence spending is large and growing fast but has not become an election issue, even though Budget 2027, which will carry the next Arcadia funding request, will be written by whichever government is formed after the election.

For voters, that leaves open questions that have not yet been tested in public debate. How much will New Zealand ultimately pay into a six-year build whose costs are still being worked out? How much say will a small partner really have over a system largely driven by Washington’s priorities? And is staying closely tied to the US military’s data systems the right call for an independent foreign policy? If defence and foreign policy are part of how you are weighing up the parties, you can use our voting tool to see which party best matches your views.

The Defence Force has not yet publicly confirmed the date the memorandum was signed or what Arcadia will cost over its full life.

Should New Zealand have signed up to Project Arcadia, or does the warning about being cut off from Five Eyes show how little room a small country has to say no?

Seeing I haven’t the energy or the time to follow this up I have asked Chat GPT.

Project Arcadia: New Zealand’s integration into a US-led digital warfare system

The central issue is more consequential than simply New Zealand joining another Five Eyes information-sharing arrangement.

Project Arcadia is intended to connect the five countries’ military information systems into a shared digital environment that can support intelligence, operational planning and faster battlefield decisions, including AI-assisted warfare.

The latest reporting adds an important dimension: internal New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) briefings warned that, if New Zealand did not participate, it risked being cut off from information exchanges that would become fundamental to Five Eyes military operations. New Zealand subsequently signed up.

That raises legitimate questions about New Zealand’s freedom to make independent military decisions, its dependence on US technology and the extent to which Parliament and the public have been informed. We should distinguish what the documents establish from what remains uncertain. KhanList

1. What is Project Arcadia designed to do?

Arcadia is a US-led effort to create a common digital framework for the armed forces of the Five Eyes countries:

United States

United Kingdom

Canada

Australia

New Zealand

It is not simply a new intelligence database. Its ambition is to connect military systems so that information from different sources can be combined and used more quickly.

The US Department of War described Arcadia in May 2026 as the digital backbone of the coalition, intended to give participating forces an advantage through faster access to data and better-informed decisions. War.gov

To understand its significance, consider how military operations traditionally work.

A satellite may detect a vehicle. A drone may track its movements. Intelligence analysts may identify the people associated with it. A commander then has to assess the information and decide what action, if any, to take.

If the information sits in separate systems, transferring and reconciling it takes time.

Arcadia is intended to help bring those separate systems together.

What capabilities could it support?

CapabilityPotential applicationIntelligence integrationCombining information from satellites, aircraft, drones, surveillance systems and other sources.Common operational pictureGiving participating forces a shared, more current view of a battlefield or operational area.AI-assisted analysisHelping process large volumes of information and identify patterns or potential targets.Command and controlEnabling commanders to coordinate forces and make decisions more quickly.TargetingConnecting intelligence and surveillance information with the processes used to select and engage targets.Coalition operationsAllowing the five countries to coordinate activities across national military systems.

These are the capabilities Arcadia is intended to facilitate. They should not be confused with proof that every capability is already operational within Arcadia itself.

RNZ’s Phil Pennington reported in July that New Zealand was not yet using Arcadia, although it had committed to participate in its development.

https://www.odt.co.nz/news/national/nz-joins-us-project-to-accelerate-ai-warfighting-w2wfoing

2. Why does the US want it?

The US military is pursuing what is commonly called joint all-domain command and control: linking information and operations across land, sea, air, space and cyberspace.

The objective is to shorten the interval between detecting a threat, understanding it, deciding how to respond and taking action.

Arcadia fits into that wider programme.

The Pentagon’s language is revealing. Its May announcement spoke of achieving data supremacy and decision dominance. These are military objectives: obtaining an information advantage over an adversary and acting on it before the adversary can respond effectively.

https://www.war.gov/serve-from-netstorage/News/Releases/Release/Article/4482984/forging-the-digital-battlespace-five-eyes-allies-accelerate-project-arcadia-at/index.html

The relationship with AI

AI matters because modern military operations can generate more information than human analysts can examine rapidly.

Systems that combine data from multiple sources can help identify patterns, prioritise information and support operational planning. Some systems can also assist with target detection and analysis.

One important distinction, however, is between AI that provides information to a human decision-maker and AI that is authorised to take action without meaningful human intervention.

Arcadia’s precise rules governing AI-assisted targeting, human approval and the delegation of decisions to automated systems have not been established by the public material I could verify.

That is an important gap. The consequences of integrating information systems depend partly on what decisions those systems are permitted to influence or execute.

3. The New Zealand development that concerns me most: the internal warning

The October reporting adds information that was not prominent in the original July coverage.

According to the newly released NZDF briefings reported by RNZ on 8 October, Brigadier Esther Harrop, commander of Information Command, warned in April about the consequences of not participating.

The briefing stated:

“Arcadia capabilities will become foundational to the way that we plan, integrate and execute operations with FVEY partners.”

It also warned that without committing to Arcadia, New Zealand risked losing access to foundational capabilities and becoming effectively cut off from future Five Eyes information exchanges.

https://www.khanlist.com/story/warning-nz-could-be-cut-off-from-five-eyes-info-for-not-dd56c865

That is a significant finding.

It suggests the NZDF was not evaluating Arcadia simply as an optional technology upgrade. It was also considering the consequences of being excluded from an increasingly integrated military alliance.

The reported sequence was:

April 2026: The NZDF considered whether to participate and warned internally about the consequences of not doing so.

May 2026: New Zealand signed a memorandum of understanding, or MOU, committing it to the project, according to the October reporting.

May 2026: The US publicly announced the project following a Five Eyes digital leadership summit.

July 2026: New Zealand’s Defence Minister’s office said Cabinet approval for funding would be sought as part of digital modernisation. The NZDF said it was not yet using Arcadia.

October 2026: RNZ reported the internal warnings and the implications of participation.

The October report says the MOU appears to have been signed in May. It also says RNZ had asked the NZDF about the signing. That qualification matters: the precise legal and administrative status should be confirmed against the underlying documents.

KhanList

What does this mean for New Zealand’s independence?

There are two competing considerations.

The case for joining: New Zealand needs to exchange intelligence and coordinate operations with its partners. If those countries adopt a shared digital system, remaining outside it could reduce New Zealand’s access to information and its ability to contribute to joint operations. Participation could also give New Zealand some influence over the system’s design.

The sovereignty concern: Once a country depends on a shared military information system, leaving it or refusing to follow its technical direction can become increasingly costly. New Zealand might retain the legal right to make its own decisions while having fewer practical options if its partners’ systems and procedures become indispensable.

The internal warning suggests that this second consideration was already recognised within the NZDF.

It does not, by itself, prove that New Zealand has surrendered control over its military decisions. It does show why the practical consequences of participation deserve scrutiny.

4. Who controls the system?

This is one of the most important questions.

Arcadia is US-led, and the Pentagon has described it in terms of US military objectives. But that does not necessarily mean the US will have unrestricted access to every participating country’s information or control over every national decision.

The available reporting describes an architecture intended to connect existing national systems rather than simply replace them with one central database.

According to the July report, the design includes a data exchange layer sitting above existing national systems. The stated intention is to facilitate secure information sharing while accommodating the different systems and security requirements of participating countries. Otago Daily Times

That architecture raises several questions.

QuestionWhat needs to be establishedData ownershipDoes New Zealand retain ownership and control of its national data?AccessWho decides which US, British, Australian or Canadian personnel can access New Zealand information?Operational controlCan the US use information supplied by New Zealand in operations that New Zealand has not authorised?Technical controlWho controls the software, updates, interfaces and security standards?ExclusionCan the US restrict New Zealand’s access to the system or to particular capabilities?ExitCan New Zealand withdraw without losing access to other essential Five Eyes systems?

The NZDF has said that Arcadia is intended to protect national data obligations and give partners greater assurance about who can access information and what they can access. Defence Minister Chris Penk’s office has also said that national sovereignty requirements are maintained.

Otago Daily Times

Those are assurances about the intended arrangement. They do not answer every question about how control will work in practice.

The key distinction is between formal sovereignty and practical independence. A country can retain the legal authority to make its own decisions yet become increasingly dependent on infrastructure that another country designs, maintains or largely controls.

That possibility deserves examination, but the available evidence does not establish that the US has acquired a veto over New Zealand military decisions.

5. The connection with Palantir and Project Maven

This is where the issue becomes particularly important in relation to AI warfare.

You may recall our earlier discussion of Palantir, the US technology company whose software is used by military and intelligence organisations.

Two names are relevant here:

Project Maven is a US military AI initiative that uses software to help process intelligence and surveillance information, including imagery. It has been associated with automated object detection, target analysis and operational planning.

Palantir is a major technology provider involved in the US military’s data integration and AI systems. Its Maven Smart System is one of the technologies associated with this wider effort.

The July reporting on Arcadia explains that the Pentagon wants to integrate its AI capabilities more closely with the systems used by its allies. It also describes the relationship between Arcadia and the wider US programme for integrating military command-and-control systems.

Otago Daily Times

However, there is an important qualification.

The NZDF has said it was not contemplating adopting Maven itself. It has also said that its existing use of Palantir is for analytics and planning, with the government’s broader partnership with the company led by the GCSB.

Scoop

We should therefore distinguish three propositions:

New Zealand is participating in the development of Arcadia. Arcadia is intended to support the integration of allied military information and capabilities, including AI-enabled systems. New Zealand has adopted Palantir’s Maven system for operational targeting.

The reporting supports the first two propositions. It does not establish the third.

Nevertheless, the distinction may become harder to maintain as systems become more interconnected. Even if New Zealand does not directly purchase a particular AI targeting product, it could potentially exchange information with allied systems that use such technology.

Whether Arcadia will permit or require that, and under what safeguards, remains an important unanswered question.

6. Is this primarily about China?

China is clearly part of the strategic context.

The US military has increasingly emphasised the need to counter China’s ability to combine surveillance, communications and weapons systems across the Indo-Pacific.

Arcadia would help the Five Eyes militaries exchange information and coordinate their activities more rapidly. This could be relevant to maritime surveillance, air defence, intelligence gathering and military operations in the Pacific.

The US has also framed the project in terms of achieving a decisive technological advantage over potential adversaries.

Otago Daily Times

But the implications for New Zealand are broader than a particular contingency involving China.

Once the infrastructure exists, it can support a range of military activities. Its actual use will depend on the operations the participating governments authorise, the information they contribute and the permissions built into the system.

That raises a question for New Zealand: does participation in a shared technical system create pressure to participate in the military strategy that the system is designed to support?

Not automatically. Sharing infrastructure is not the same as agreeing to every operation conducted through it.

But the more deeply integrated the systems become, the more important it is to establish how New Zealand can decline participation in a particular operation without jeopardising its access to the wider system.

I have not found public evidence establishing precisely how Arcadia will handle that situation.

7. What will it cost New Zealand?

The financial picture is also incomplete.

The October reporting says the NZDF had spent approximately NZ$3 million on Arcadia by April 2026.

It also reports that the total cost was not yet known and that New Zealand would need to seek additional funding in Budget 2027 for a development programme expected to take six years.

KhanList

The distinction between initial spending and the full cost is important.

A system like Arcadia involves more than purchasing software. Costs could include:

Upgrading communications and data infrastructure.

Integrating existing national systems.

Cybersecurity and access controls.

Training personnel.

Maintaining and updating the system.

Meeting technical standards required by partner countries.

Developing or adapting systems as military technology changes.

These are potential cost categories, not a confirmed breakdown of New Zealand’s Arcadia budget.

The long-term costs could be particularly significant because a shared system needs to evolve alongside the systems with which it exchanges information.

There is also an opportunity cost: funding committed to digital integration is funding that cannot be spent on other defence priorities.

The available reporting does not provide a reliable final cost for New Zealand’s participation.

8. Was the public adequately informed?

This is a legitimate accountability question.

The US announced Arcadia in May, and RNZ reported New Zealand’s involvement in July. But the October report provides a more detailed picture of the internal reasoning behind the decision.

According to that reporting, Arcadia had become central to the NZDF’s digital modernisation programme, despite the initial Defence Capability Plan not naming it specifically.

KhanList

There are reasonable grounds to ask:

When did ministers first learn about Arcadia?

What advice did the NZDF provide about the consequences of joining and not joining?

What exactly does the MOU commit New Zealand to do?

What funding has been approved, and what remains subject to Cabinet approval?

What safeguards prevent New Zealand information from being used in operations it has not authorised?

What arrangements allow New Zealand to withdraw?

What oversight will Parliament have over the project’s development and use?

Some operational details may properly remain classified. But classification does not eliminate the need for ministerial accountability, financial scrutiny and clear rules governing the use of New Zealand’s information.

The central question is not whether every technical detail should be public. It is whether the public and Parliament have enough information to understand the commitments being made on the country’s behalf.

My overall assessment

I would separate the significance of Project Arcadia into three levels.

First, the technical development. Arcadia is intended to make the Five Eyes militaries more digitally integrated, improving the speed and scale at which they share information and coordinate operations. It belongs to a wider international movement towards AI-assisted, data-driven warfare.

Second, the strategic commitment. New Zealand’s internal briefings reportedly warned that not participating could effectively exclude it from future Five Eyes information exchanges. That suggests a growing dependence on shared military infrastructure and a narrowing of the practical choices available to a smaller partner.

Third, the question of sovereignty. There is not enough public evidence to conclude that New Zealand has surrendered operational control or agreed to use AI in autonomous targeting. But neither should assurances about sovereignty be treated as a complete answer. The actual governance, access rules, operational permissions and exit arrangements matter more than the label attached to the agreement.

One particularly revealing detail is that the reported briefing connected Arcadia with the Government’s wider Digital Public Infrastructure programme while saying the military system would operate independently, with its own platforms and safeguards. KhanList

That does not establish a connection with a domestic digital identity system or a CBDC. They are different initiatives with different purposes. But it illustrates a broader policy direction: the increasing importance of digital infrastructure to the functioning of the state, including its defence and security functions.

The document I would most want to see

The most useful next step would be to examine the April 2026 NZDF briefing and the memorandum of understanding signed in May.

The briefing could tell us how officials assessed the risks and alternatives. The MOU could establish what New Zealand has actually committed itself to, rather than what the Pentagon hopes the project will eventually achieve.

The October report says these documents have been released, but I have not independently examined the complete originals here. The RNZ report on the October disclosure is the appropriate starting point for locating the source material.

Listen HERE

Those documents would allow us to distinguish three things that are too often conflated: what the US intends Arcadia to become, what the NZDF expects it to become, and what New Zealand has legally or financially committed to do.

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I hope to God, some citizen journalist will pick this up.