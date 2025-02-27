SATIRE

New Zealand Sells Forests to BlackRock: Maori Get V.I.P. Camping, Tourists Get Selfie Tax

In a daring bid to slash its spiraling national debt, New Zealand has offloaded its pristine forest parks to global investment titan BlackRock. The deal was sealed over a Zoom call, with Finance Minister Nicola Willis and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink toasting flat whites—Fink, grinning ear-to-ear, later boasted about naming his private jet “Kiwi Kapital” to celebrate the occasion. It’s a move pitched as a lifeline for the nation’s finances while tossing a quirky bone to the Treaty of Waitangi.

Under the terms, BlackRock will rebrand the forests as “eco-luxury investment zones,” complete with high-rise Airbnb treehouses, artisanal possum burger joints, and a blockchain-powered carbon credit casino. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon called it “a triumph of fiscal ingenuity,” pointing out that selling Fiordland National Park alone bankrolled enough cash for three new flag referendums—and maybe a fourth if the possum burgers take off.

But don’t worry, there’s a cultural twist. Honoring the Treaty, Maori iwi will enjoy exclusive access to “Heritage Glamping Zones,” equipped with free Wi-Fi and a 10% discount on BlackRock’s “Kauri Log NFT” collection. “It’s partnership in action,” Luxon said, waving at a map now dotted with corporate branding. “They’ll have primo views—until the 5G towers sprout.”

Tourists, meanwhile, get their own slice of the action. A new “Selfie Tax” will ding them $50 per Instagram post tagged #NZForestVibes. “We’re not just selling land; we’re monetizing the vibe,” Tourism Minister Tama Potaka declared, snapping a pic with a holographic kiwi bird. Dodge the tax, and it’s either deportation or a forced stay in BlackRock’s “Cultural Reeducation Retreat,” where you’ll endure 12-hour Hobbit trilogy marathons.

Environmentalists are fuming, but Fink’s got a fix: a potted fern for every shareholder’s desk. “Meet Gerald,” he said, petting one during a press call from the tarmac beside “Kiwi Kapital.” “This is sustainability, Kiwi-style.” As bulldozers rumble and the ink dries, New Zealanders are left pondering: is this paradise sold or just paradise hijacked?

On a more serious note - also from Grok

BlackRock’s partnership with New Zealand’s government, announced in August 2023, involves a $2 billion climate infrastructure fund to support renewable energy, raising concerns about corporate control over natural assets as described in the post.

The Treaty of Waitangi, New Zealand’s founding document, is relevant as it governs Maori-Crown relations, potentially complicating BlackRock’s initiatives due to Maori land rights and environmental stewardship expectations.

Global criticism of BlackRock’s environmental strategies intensified in 2024, with activists accusing the firm of greenwashing while expanding its influence over natural resources, aligning with the post’s claims of financializing the natural world.

Here was the inspiration

Investigative journalist Whitney Webb: BlackRock and other companies are attempting to seize control over the natural world under the guise of "saving the planet".

"BlackRock being able to unlock and take control of as many natural assets as possible... is obviously a way for them to... expand their control over not just people and the existing financial system, but really over the natural world as well."

"The goal, as [BlackRock CEO Larry Fink] has stated, is to have all of this on a universal ledger... and have it be trackable and surveillable."

"The natural world is vast and huge, and they're financialising it all—framing it as the only way to save the planet, but really it's the only way for them to save their insane debt racket."