Yesterday the NZ drug funder Pharmac, announced a sole provider contract has been signed with Pfizer, for ongoing provision of their mRNA Covid injectable, until the end of 2027....with two possible one year extensions taking us out to 2029.

There has been a high degree of incredulity in the Health Forum group, as many of our community have been harmed by these products....or are still grieving the loss of a loved one who passed away following their Pfizer injection.

The article below casts a little light on why the NZ government would re-sign with Pfizer, despite nearly 68,000 adverse event reports (with an acknowledged likely reporting rate of 5% of ACTUAL events), and 196 post injection death reports.

*mRNA technology is deemed a biotechnology GOLDEN GOOSE for the NZ economy

*the NZ government has invested significant funding into NZ biotechnology and development of our own mRNA platform ($70 MILLION government investment)

*local mRNA developers are two years into a 7 year program

*IN THE PAST 2 YEARS NZ LOCAL BIOTECHNOLOGY HAS DEVELOPED 500 DIFFERENT mRNA PRODUCTS

*By developing mRNA manufacturing capability here, New Zealand could cover its own people and its Pacific neighbours in a pandemic

The truth is there is no "space" for the New Zealand government to ever acknowledge the harm and permanent injury that it has bequeathed upon New Zealanders through the (previously mandated) use of mRNA technology. In New Zealand it looks like it's here to stay

Auckland University’s Global Vaccine Data Network faces an uncertain future after the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) review ended its US$10 million funding stream more than a year early.

Associate Professor Helen Petousis-Harris, who has long defended New Zealand’s COVID vaccine policies, described the decision as “gutting, but not really surprising.” She claimed it would destabilise science and undermine public trust.

She said the team was “four years into it, so we’ve achieved a huge amount of the work, which is now really bearing the fruits.”

Petousis-Harris insisted the project, which draws on data from more than 300 million people worldwide, was producing “ground-breaking” work.

https://centrist.nz/us-funding-cuts-hit-auckland-covid-vaccine-study/

https://dailytelegraph.co.nz/opinion/pfizerleak-exposing-new-zealands-manufacturing-of-mandated-compliance/

Indian authorities to Pfizer...

“You can either lose 1.38 BILLION customers…or allow us to do an independent investigation to determine whether your product is safe and effective…” -India “We would rather give up 1.8 billion customers…” -Pfizer

https://x.com/liz_churchill10/status/1962544206775197921?t=fuYDzYSWbhO0zzQ1t9U_9A&s=09