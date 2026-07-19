Seemorerocks

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Dina's avatar
Dina
10h

Yes electrify everything then we truly have no control of anything, as the day to day electricity can be switched off by the layers of corporate power above. Life grinds to a halt when the electricity gets turned off, then the planned holodomor will begin. They always finish with a planned holodomor. Thats what electrifying " everything" is for, total loss of control by the masses then their total demise.

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Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
10h

So very true - when you see the dots connecting you cannot unsee them. 'Woke-ism' turning right instead of left it seems to suit the said narrative.

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