Seemorerocks

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
4h

Most odd, is it because of upcoming elections in NZ?

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Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
1h

Is that why he is in Singapore? Strange behaviour really.

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