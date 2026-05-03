South Korea is New Zealand’s #1 provider of refined crude oil.

I hope to do a full analysis in the next few days.

South Korea has added relief payments to its sweep of measures to tackle the ongoing oil crisis as the country grapples with what the government has described as an economic “war-like situation”.

Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has continued to strangle global oil supply, leaving Asia, which would typically receive 80 per cent of the crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) that passes through the key waterway, particularly exposed.

South Korea – one of Australia’s top fuel suppliers – is among the most vulnerable, with the nation’s President urging its 50 million citizens to “save every drop of fuel” amid shortages and price hikes.

Average gasoline prices in Seoul surpassed 2,000 won ($AU1.89) per litre in April, marking their highest level since mid-2022.

“The government recognises this crisis as an economic ‘war-like situation’ and is mobilising all available resources to overcome the challenges at hand,” President Lee Jae-myung said during his budget speech at the National Assembly in April.

https://www.news.com.au/finance/economy/world-economy/save-every-drop-south-korea-introduces-relief-payments-as-nation-plunged-into-warlike-situation-amid-oil-crisis/news-story/95c52bc06cadd4d09985e45d6d5e6381

Meanwhile… from AI

As of late April 2026, New Zealand is in Phase 1 (Watchful) of its National Fuel Plan, meaning fuel supply is stable and operating normally, with sufficient stocks. This precautionary phase involves monitoring stocks and planning for potential disruptions, rather than rationing. There is no need to change how you purchase fuel.

Key Aspects of Phase 1 (Current State):

Status: “Watchful” - Supply is stable, and markets are functioning normally.

Action: The Fuel Sector Co-ordinating Entity (Fuel SCE) has been convened to monitor stocks and communicate with industry.

Government Focus: Monitoring international supply and updating the public, while preparing for potential escalation to higher phases if global, or local, conditions worsen.

Consumer Advice: Continue purchasing fuel as normal.

The Four-Phase Fuel Response Plan:

Phase 1 (Watchful): Current status - monitoring and planning.

Phase 2 (Precautionary): Encouraging voluntary conservation, possible rationing of certain fuel types.

Phase 3 (Managed): Prioritizing fuel for essential services.

Phase 4 (Protected): Stricter, large-scale intervention.

New Zealand to stay at phase 1of fuel response plan despite drop in supplies