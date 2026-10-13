From Andrew Bridgen in the UK
Information passed to me.
At a recent meeting of senior judges in New Zealand a representative of The Crown told them -
‘The Crown has never been under such pressure as it is today’
‘But The Crown will always prevail and The Crown will always be in control’
‘Any judgement passed contrary to the interest of the Crown will result in immediate and server retribution against the judge involved’.
So much for an independent judiciary ?
If The Crown has reminded NZ Judges of ‘the rules of the game’ then it will also have happened in England & Wales, Scotland , Northern Ireland, Canada and Australia.
I suspect you could be right. Silenced, cannot have the said narrative challenged.