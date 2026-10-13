From Andrew Bridgen in the UK

Information passed to me.



At a recent meeting of senior judges in New Zealand a representative of The Crown told them -

‘The Crown has never been under such pressure as it is today’



‘ But The Crown will always prevail and The Crown will always be in control ’



‘Any judgement passed contrary to the interest of the Crown will result in immediate and server retribution against the judge involved’.



So much for an independent judiciary ?



If The Crown has reminded NZ Judges of ‘the rules of the game’ then it will also have happened in England & Wales, Scotland , Northern Ireland, Canada and Australia.

SOURCE