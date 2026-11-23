As I sit here in my suburb all I can hear is the SILENCE - on the streets as well as in my head.

Can anyone attest that things are thriving where you are?

I don’t really need these videos to tell me the story

Malls Are DYING Across New Zealand…And the Retail Collapse Has Already Begun

10 NZ Towers Where Brand-New Flats Sit Empty — Almost Nobody Lives in Them

Why are brand-new apartments sitting empty and unsold across New Zealand? This video covers 10 real cases, from Auckland's stalled Seascape tower to half-finished Christchurch townhouses. It shows where unsold new builds are actually piling up, and what it means for buyers, renters and investors.



New Zealand has been told for years that it has a housing shortage, yet finished apartments and townhouses are going unsold, being switched to rentals, or ending up in mortgagee sales. Here's what the public reports show.



WHAT YOU'LL LEARN

• Why a CBRE study found 521 unsold new apartments in Auckland, and why only 7 of them were in the CBD

• What happened to Auckland's Seascape tower, from construction halt to receivership

• How the Loxley Apartments in Takapuna went to a mortgagee sale without ever being lived in

• Why developers are offering suspended mortgages and switching new apartment blocks from sale to rental

• How KiwiBuild buy-backs left the Crown owning 109 never-lived-in homes

• Why Christchurch's townhouse boom is leaving half-finished developments

• How Wellington, Hamilton and Tauranga show supply and population growth moving in different directions

• What the national numbers say about unsold new homes and apartment resales made at a loss

