I posted a video of a New Zealand academic on Maori. So underwhelming was it that I decided to remove it.

Art imitates life… eventually.

Billy T James had a short lived American style sitcom.

One episode shot in 1989 makes for interesting viewing in 2024. The plot is Billy has a mixed daughter (Lydia) who frustratingly for Billy has become a radicalised Māori activist while at University. She gets done for illegally taking shellfish, so Billy goes to his lawyer mate played by Tem ‘Jake the Muss’ Morrison, who tells her that the Treaty of Waitangi is no defence in court. Lydia disagrees Tem says “ok then I’ll ask Winston Peters, he’s an expert on the Treaty” which sets her off, calling Morrison a ‘brown Pakeha’ for bringing up Winston Peters.

Lydia then enlists her woke Pakeha lawyer mate Nigel who is the mirror image of the Green Party morons, and who Lydia proudly proclaims is the VP of PAWG (Pakehas Awash With Guilt).

Nigel then encourages Lydia to get a Moko much to Billy and her uncle Don’s dismay, further irony is uncle Don is played by Rawiri Paratene who in real life is Marama Davidson’s father. Paratene launched his TV career impersonating Winston Peters in ‘Issues’ a popular political satire show in the late 80’s and early 90’s. It’s all too funny.

Nigel the woke idiot lawyer is chewed up in court when he claims according to the spirit of the Treaty, the Toheroa shellfish are in fact spiritually Kauri trees which means as Tainui she has customary rights over the seafood.

This show rightly made a mockery of the burgeoning over the top activism of indoctrinated youth, and accurately portrayed the pandering woke Europeans as bumbling social justice idiots.

Now 35 years on, this episode has accurately depicted our current reality. In fact ‘Lydia and Nigel’ characters populate the parties of the left.

The only deviation from today’s reality is that the Judge would t rule in Lydia and Nigel’s favour instead of biffing the defence out and charging them.