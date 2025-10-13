GREAT REPLACEMENT UPDATE

New Zealand, October 2025 In the year to August 2025, NZ set new records, again, for the number of people leaving the country.

Nevertheless we STILL brought in more people than the record numbers leaving: 138,600 migrant arrivals

127,900 migrant departures

and a net migration gain of 10,600.

Here is where the migrants came from:

Returning Kiwis 26,000

India 18,900

China 18,400

Philippines 10,700

Sri Lanka 6,100

Australia 4,700

United Kingdom 4,600.

73,900 migrant departures, and a net migration loss of 47,900 are both the highest recorded over a 12-month period. In the month of August NZ saw: 10500 migrant arrivals 8900 migrant departures A net gain of 1600 people.

Read more - https://stats.govt.nz/information-releases/international-migration-august-2025/

https://x.com/TheZeitgeistNZ/status/1977526291688779852