Via email

Hi Friend,

We’re getting lots of questions about why our FuelClock.nz – Fuel Security & Fiscal Dashboard (and other third party advanced tracking tools) differ so much from what the Government is saying.

If you take MBIE’s numbers at their face value, we have more fuel supply now than at the beginning of the crisis (yeah, right!).

The officials are determined to paint a positive picture to avoid rushes on the pumps, panic buying, and hoarding.

To date, they are refusing to release consumption data – meaning our ‘Fuel Clock’ is probably too optimistic if we assume New Zealand (like Australia) has seen a short term increase in demand.

Reasonable minds will differ on whether the Government ought to be playing a straight bat and levelling with the public, or if it should stick to its current approach of reassurance with a dose of hinting that things are likely to get much worse.

It’s a very difficult line.

Why does FuelClock.nz show lower fuel levels than the Government claims? ⛽

The way MBIE present their numbers is a bit tricky. First, yesterday’s update (and the subsequent reassuring media headlines) are literally ‘as of’ last Wednesday!

Despite getting daily data from the fuel companies, MBIE are sitting on the information for up to five days before they let us (or you) have it.

But yesterday’s update was designed to reassure.

Why the big difference? It all comes down to what you consider fuel currently ‘on water’.

In short, we count what’s actually in New Zealand, and what GPS ship tracking data shows is actually on the water.

MBIE is counting as ‘on the water’ ships that haven’t even left port yet!

So while FuelClock.nz is based on exactly the same data as MBIE, the difference is how it is treated.

(1) We adjust for time, MBIE doesn’t.

When the Government releases fuel data, it’s already up to five days old.

That matters because fuel is being used every hour. Trucks, tractors, freight, fishing fleets — the whole economy runs on it.

So FuelClock.nz takes MBIE’s “in-country” number and depletes it in real time, using MBIE’s historic daily consumption data.

While that gives you a more accurate picture of what’s actually left, it would be better yet if MBIE released the daily consumption/sales data it’s providing to Ministers.

Over 4-5 days, the lag can chew through a significant chunk of the on-shore supply, but you’d never know it from the headlines.

(2) We only count ships that are confirmed to be actually coming here.

This is the big one.

The Government includes fuel on ships that are still up to three weeks away, and in some cases , not even confirmed to be headed to New Zealand.

MBIE’s numbers treat a ship ‘booked’ to come here as ‘confirmed’ to come here.

We don’t think MBIE’s approach passes the sniff test – especially when some of the countries we import from are publicly talking about export restrictions. So we only include ships that are AIS (GPS ship tracking) confirmed, and actually showing as destined to a New Zealand port.

It’s the difference between counting clothes in your wardrobe and clothes in your online shopping cart.

(3) Not all “on-water” fuel is guaranteed

Here’s what isn’t being talked about enough: some of the fuel MBIE counts could be rerouted to Australia, or be impacted by export restrictions (especially out of South Korea).

That’s just how global shipping works. But it means treating that fuel as “good as here” is, frankly, overly optimistic. So FuelClock.nz only count ships that are within our Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) or berthed in New Zealand.

We’re not counting the chicks before they’ve hatched.

(4) MBIE’s time horizon has moved out – which makes the headline numbers look a lot better

We’ve also seen MBIE extend how far into the future they count incoming supply, now including vessels up to three weeks away. The earlier “updates” only looked at what was expected in the next two.

That makes the situation look more comfortable on paper, but it doesn’t change what’s actually available today.

Why we’re promoting transparency 🔎

Friend, the fuel crisis isn’t an academic debate. Diesel is the backbone of our economy. Even a small disruption can ripple fast.

Right now, the fuel supply is probably New Zealand’s most important economic statistic. Kiwi businesses need accurate and timely data to prepare and assess risk.

A lesson from COVID was not to ignore “The Wisdom of Crowds“. In this case, the crowds (like our Fuel Clock) have been more accurate and transparent than the government source.

The data certainly doesn’t make for pleasant reading – but we make no apology for arming taxpayers with objective, accurate information about the potential crisis the country faces.

We built FuelClock.nz not to alarm, but to cut through the spin and ensure you can judge the situation for yourself, unfiltered by the politicians or the media.

Thank you for your support.

Jordan Williams

Executive Director

New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union

Ps. Thank you to those who have provided really helpful feedback and suggestions for extra data to include. We’re working on a version 2 to track (if we can) things like the number of international aircraft arriving (or not arriving!) and daily NZTA traffic volume data.

Hi Friend,

Look, I’m going to be frank with you.

As hard as the team are working at the moment – on the “War on Waste” investigations, protecting democratic control of local water entities, and our soon-to-be-published council league tables – right now there is an economic elephant in the room.

Make no mistake Friend, if New Zealand runs short on diesel, the economy will soon be on its knees.

Forget about petrol or even aviation fuel shortages. That is immaterial compared to being unable to run machines that use diesel: the trucks required to get food to supermarkets, the tankers to pick up milk from dairy farms (our key export!), the fuel for our tractors, fishing fleets, freight trucks, cranes, and diggers.

Even if we all drove electric, diesel is the fuel that keeps the economic lights on.

So, even if it’s just a five percent chance of a major diesel crisis, it is a risk our economic team is losing sleep over.

To date, the Government’s updates have been running at least three days behind current events.

But with so much public data on shipping available online, we’ve created a real time dashboard that links the official New Zealand Government fuel stock data (being released by MBIE every three days) to actual ship tracking services.

Our Fuel Clock — NZ Fuel Security & Fiscal Dashboard also connects to live Government bond and prediction market data to give you a 24/7 up-to-the-minute tracker.

We’ve built the Fuel Clock, you don’t have to rely on the media and can see straight through the spin from politicians!

Right now, the situation doesn’t look too bad with diesel sitting just over the Government’s “Minimum Stock Obligation”.

But, should things change, it will be a useful resource.

Friend, I am keen to hear your thoughts on the site. What can we improve, or what other data should we incorporate?

In the meantime, let’s hope the situation in the Middle East improves, and for the good of our country’s finances, our fears prove to be wrong…

Kind regards,

Jordan Williams

Executive Director

New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union

Ps. Tools like Fuel Clock are made possible by our passionate young team and supporters like you who support and donate to the Taxpayers’ Union. To chip-in with a secure and confidential contribution, click here.

New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union Inc. · 117 Lambton Quay, Level 4, Wellington 6011, New Zealand

This email was sent to seemorerocks97@gmail.com. To change your email preferences, click here.

Authorised by the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union, Level 4, 117 Lambton Quay, Wellington 6011.