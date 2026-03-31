Seemorerocks

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Ted Howard's avatar
Ted Howard
2h

The New Zealand Government is not to be trusted. The government/political class is owned. The owners are the corporations/bankster/elites. They pass down agendas to the politicians that are all about dividing and conquering any communities of resistance, and continuing to open up the country for rape, pillage and extraction. We are being farmed.

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